 Baby bee balloon stolen, recovered Thursday - Albuquerque Journal

Baby bee balloon stolen, recovered Thursday

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A truck and trailer containing “Joelly Bee,” the popular baby bee hot air balloon, was recovered Thursday morning by police after having been stolen overnight from the parking lot of a hotel near the airport. According to a Tweet by Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, “The bee is now safe.”

Medina said “Old fashioned detective work led auto theft detectives to a neighborhood in SW Albuquerque,” where they found the balloon. “Soon after, officers in the NW found the stolen truck,” he said.

The baby bee is one third of a trio of balloons that also includes a mother bee and a father bee. The trio often launches together. On Thursday, the mother and father bees– minus their missing baby — participated in the Special Shapes Rodeo during the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

