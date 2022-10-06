Fishing Line for Oct. 6, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Dennis Duran of Las Vegas caught a 22.5-inch brown trout on the Cimarron River using a nightcrawler worm Oct. 1.

Rosa Torres of Las Cruces caught a 23-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using a worm Oct. 2.

Zach Huffman of Ruidoso caught a 19.5-inch catfish at Grindstone Reservoir using shrimp Sept. 29.

Matthew Medina of Albuquerque caught five kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake using snagging hooks Oct. 1.

Tyrese Shije of Santo Domingo Pueblo caught a 14.5-inch brown trout on the Pecos River using a fly Sept. 29.

Hugh Howard, 4, of Santa Fe caught a 12-inch rainbow trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond using a black woolly worm fly Oct. 2.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using Joe’s Flies and salmon, peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 39 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using nightcrawler worms.

Clayton Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair using chartreuse and white crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using worms, Woolly Bugger flies and Joe’s Flies. Fishing for pike was fair to good using Mepps #5 red and gold spinners, and gold Double Cowgirl spinners.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink PowerBait Mouse Tails.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using ginger flies and green Pistol Pete spinner flies with a water-filled bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Alice was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using Trout Magnet lures, garlic PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was fair using Panther Martin spinners and nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using small spinners and trout marshmallows.

Morphy Lake State Park has reopened to the public and there are no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 79 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using 3-inch brown trout-pattern Rapala lures near Santa Rosa and good using nightcrawler worms near Pecos.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 73 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs and beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 359 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using golden hare’s ear flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 36 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 22 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 21 cfs.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was fair to good using caddis dry flies and beadhead nymph flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was slow using live minnows in 30-40 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was fair using deep-diving lures while trolling and vertical jigging with spoons. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was fair using small swimbaits, crankbaits and various soft plastics fished on drop shot rigs on rocky points. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait and nightcrawler worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 70s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for smallmouth bass and catfish at Abiquiú Lake was slow to fair using live worms.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 430 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using Whopper Plopper lures, Rat-L-Trap lures and homemade streamer flies.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using hopper dry flies and black and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using worms, Pistol Pete spinner flies and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair using chicken liver and cut bait.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using leech-pattern flies and Woolly Bugger flies.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stockings will be discontinued until all work is done.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 30 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using mop flies and worms.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was fair to good using silver spinners and orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass at Navajo Lake was fair using Ned Rigs. Fishing for pike was slow to fair using jerkbaits. Fishing for kokanee salmon using snagging hooks was fair near the edges of the dam.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 135 cfs and 96 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and small Rapala trout pattern lures. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 564 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using chocolate foam wing emerger flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using gold beadhead nymph flies and black, woolly worm flies.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was slow using hot dogs.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using olive leech pattern flies.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair using small, perch-pattern diving lures, jointed swimbaits and flies. Fishing for catfish was slow using worms.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was slow to fair using white grubs. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using small crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using live shad and gizzard shad cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using shad and cut bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was slow using plastic worms. Fishing for white bass was good using white and chartreuse curly-tail grubs. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow using nightcrawler worms.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 38 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was fair using brown dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken pieces and nightcrawler worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

Alto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was slow using shrimp and night crawler worms.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 11 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Eunice Lake was fair using wacky rigged watermelon red flake plastic worms,

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using shrimp.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was slow using stink bait.

Fishing for bass at Oasis Park Lake was fair using garlic nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 100 cfs. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using 3-inch paddle-tail swimbaits.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 7 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good using bluegill cut bait.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.