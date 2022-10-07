APD: Less speeding on Gibson since camera program

The Albuquerque Police Department says drivers have slowed down in at least one problem area since speed cameras were installed along dangerous stretches.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said two cameras placed on Gibson, near San Mateo, recorded a 70% and 50% drop in drivers going more than 20 mph and 10 mph over the speed limit, respectively. The cameras have also recorded a decrease of 4 to 5 mph in the average speed there.

The company that owns the cameras, NovoaGlobal, has not given APD a report for the other nine cameras placed across the city.

A camera on Montgomery has been temporarily removed for repairs after it was vandalized and a camera on Lead was stolen off its pole but has since been replaced.

The Automated Speed Enforcement program started in late April and gave warnings for the first month before switching to $100 citations or the option of community service. The system has since issued more than 13,000 tickets, which are usually triggered at 10 mph or over the speed limit.

Atkins said, in that time, the cameras caught drivers on Gibson traveling up to 150 mph.

Police have previously said the cameras caught drivers speeding up to 130 mph on Montgomery, 77 mph on Coal and 90 mph on Unser.