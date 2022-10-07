 'Cooper Clutch' as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys - Albuquerque Journal

‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys

By Schuyler Dixon / Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — Cooper Rush shrugs at what he calls “QB win stats,” seeming to skip the logic that it’s the most important measure of a quarterback.

Winning is all Rush has done for the Dallas Cowboys in four games as an injury replacement for Dak Prescott, including three times this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb.

The first of the 2022 victories came in Week 2 against defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Now Rush is set for his fifth career start Sunday at the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

No biggie. Just another chance to pad his “QB win stats,” and join four other undrafted quarterbacks who started their careers 5-0, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

“I’ve kind of said it all along,” All-Pro right guard Zack Martin said. “He stays like this all the time. I think that confidence is still building in him, and he’s done a great job.”

To Rush’s point, though, the Cowboys haven’t been winning with offense. In fact, last year’s No. 1 scoring offense is tied for the fewest touchdowns in the NFL through four weeks with six.

There are six teams in that group, and Dallas (3-1) is the only one with a winning record. Defense is the primary reason, but that hasn’t stopped teammates from calling their replacement QB “Cooper Clutch.”

“It’s Cooper being Cooper,” said receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has a touchdown catch each of the past two weeks. “Just for him to get this opportunity and shine a little light on him, that’s huge for him.”

Rush never has been big on the spotlight, whether now or as the unheralded Central Michigan player who won the backup job in Dallas before the Cowboys decided to replace him going into 2020.

In his first start at Minnesota last season, Rush tried to remind himself it was just “playing ball,” as he had while throwing for nearly 13,000 yards with 90 touchdowns in a pro-style offense with the Chippewas.

Rush was saying the same things early this season after Prescott was injured in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay and the Cowboys feared they might be without their star QB until November.

Now, though, Rush is getting to the point where he can draw on his experience in the pros rather than college.

“Every snap in practice and in games is huge,” said Rush, who has thrown four TD passes without an interception this season. “I still don’t have a lot of experience but I’ve been lucky, been fortunate that I played all right.”

The outlook on Prescott improved after surgery to put a plate in his throwing hand. But he still doesn’t have enough strength to grip the ball well enough to throw in a game.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he wants Prescott to go through a full week of work. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been in the rehab group this week.

The constant questions about Prescott’s status, and the presumption that he’ll start again as soon as he can throw for real, makes the week-to-week thing even easier for Rush.

He thought it was easy from the beginning, with Joe Burrow and the Bengals visiting. Dallas won 20-17 when Rush led a short drive to a field goal on the final play.

“Real quickly, you realize you’d better be ready for this one,” Rush said. “Same thing every week. It’s the NFL. If you start looking long term, things can end bad.”

The Cowboys had their eye on the long term seven years ago when Tony Romo broke a collarbone in Week 2. Dallas was 2-0 and hoping to steal a couple of victories with what ended up being a litany of backups.

Instead, the Cowboys went 0-7 without Romo and never found their way back into contention. They lost the first four after Prescott’s gruesome season-ending ankle injury two years ago and missed the playoffs.

The current situation is a luxury Dallas couldn’t really imagine three weeks ago. Barring a setback in Prescott’s recovery, it’s guaranteed the Cowboys still will be in contention when he returns.

The players will thank the defense — and pay homage to the steady sixth-year pro deflecting any credit.

“I think it’s really cool for Cooper,” McCarthy said. “You see him have this type of success for as long as he’s been in the league. Not everyone gets that opportunity right away. He’s had to wait for his. He’s delivered.”

NOTES: The Cowboys signed long snappers Tucker Addington and Matt Overton and will have to pick one to face the Rams after Jake McQuaide’s torn triceps muscle ended his season. … Lamb didn’t practice Thursday because of a groin issue, but downplayed the situation with reporters. “I’m fine,” Lamb said. “I don’t want to scare nobody.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Home » Sports » Pro » ‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
MLB's postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team ...
Pro
Major League Baseball's postseason has a ... Major League Baseball's postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason ...
2
NM United: Rain, soggy field end the match early
Featured Sports
Just when you think you've seen ... Just when you think you've seen everything …    New Mexico United and LA ...
3
For United, crazy West race is nearing the end
Featured Sports
It's no exaggeration to say New ... It's no exaggeration to say New Mexico United's home match against LA Galaxy II on Wedne ...
4
College players sweep pro tennis tourney at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
One day after two UNM Lobos ... One day after two UNM Lobos won the doubles title of Albuquerque's ITF 15K pro tennis tournament, a Texas Tech player won the singles ...
5
Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders ...
Pro
Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, ... Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he ...
6
MMA: Pico loses due to injury
Boxing/MMA
In Long Beach, California, Albuquerque MMA ... In Long Beach, California, Albuquerque MMA featherweight Aaron Pico lost to Canada’s Jeremy Kennedy by first-round TKO on a Bellator card when Pico suffered ...
7
Lobo doubles team makes stirring run into pro tourney ...
College
These kids are all right. Perhaps ... These kids are all right. Perhaps even better than all right. The University of New Mexico doubles duo of Alexander Maggs and Jan Pucalka ...
8
After 19 years, the hill is gone -- at ...
Featured Sports
  It's another poignant reminder that ...   It's another poignant reminder that the only constant in life is change. The Albuquerque Isotopes' season ended late Wednesday, but an even more ...
9
Sun sets on Isotopes season with big numbers (good ...
ABQnews Seeker
Numbers tell the story for the ... Numbers tell the story for the 2022 Albuquerque Isotopes, who finished 22-games out of first but still led the league in attendance.