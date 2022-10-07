 Maestas says it’s time for ‘Lobo Fridays’ - Albuquerque Journal

Maestas says it’s time for ‘Lobo Fridays’

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Antonio “Moe” Maestas

Antonio “Moe” Maestas grew up with University of New Mexico football. His late father, longtime New Mexico sports journalist Frank Maestas, covered the Lobos for decades in good times and bad.

Moe Maestas, having witnessed the good times from a front-row seat, is eager to help bring them back. Accordingly, at a news conference on Thursday, he introduced an initiative called “Lobo Friday” — encouraging Albuquerqueans from all walks of life to buy in.

Now is the perfect time for such a move, he said, while wearing a facsimile of the red “Lobo Friday” golf shirt he hopes to see proliferate around town on Fridays before home games.

Maestas cited the presence in the program of head coach Danny Gonzales, an Albuquerque native; defensive coordinator Rocky Long, a former UNM quarterback and head coach; and offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier, a Lobos all-conference O-lineman as a player.

“The program went through some tough times,” Maestas said. “There was hope (with the hiring of Gonzales in 2019), and then COVID hit. We were the only team, the only state, that didn’t play a home game (in 2020), and that set us back a little bit.”

Maestas noted that, as Long did during his years (1998-2008) as UNM head coach, Gonzales is making a major effort to recruit New Mexico players.

“That and the fact that the coaching staff now kind of encompasses the legacy of success of Lobo football,” he said, “I think is the perfect combination.”

Maestas, a New Mexico State Representative, is also an experienced trial lawyer and a former assistant district attorney. He’s used his legal connections to get participation in Lobo Friday from city and county government. He also has reached out to the city’s hoteliers, restaurateurs and brewers for support.

Maestas has seen attendance at UNM football games slip from an average of 38,341 in 2005, during Long’s tenure as head coach, to 16,332 last fall. Through three home games this season, the average is 15,531.

Now, he said, starting with Saturday’s home game against Wyoming, “We’ve got three bites of the apple (remaining in 2022).

“… Our hope is that we’ll reach a tipping point (in Albuquerque) where if you don’t participate in Lobo Friday, then you’ll be the outlier.”

Home » Sports » Maestas says it’s time for ‘Lobo Fridays’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Maestas says it’s time for ‘Lobo Fridays’
College
Antonio 'Moe' Maestas grew up with ... Antonio 'Moe' Maestas grew up with University of New Mexico football. His late father, longtime New Mexico sports journalist Frank Maestas, covered the Lobos ...
2
Mater Dei vs. Bosco a big deal for UNM's ...
College
University of New Mexico running back ... University of New Mexico running back Nate Jones and linebacker Ray Leutele say they have no friendly bets this week and no trash talking ...
3
Lobo hoops schedule gets tweaked
College
Every conference game to be on ... Every conference game to be on TV
4
Swim, bike, run: 4 to Hawaii for the Ironman
Featured Sports
IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPSSwim, bike, run: 4 ... IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPSSwim, bike, run: 4 to HawaiiBy Glen Rosales For the Journal Most folks ...
5
UNM football: Move of student section is paying off
College
The last time the University of ... The last time the University of New Mexico played at home, the Lobos' defense went wild, causi ...
6
Duff sisters will lead Lobo women
College
LaTora and LaTascya Duff know expectations ... LaTora and LaTascya Duff know expectations will be high for the University of New Mexico women’ ...
7
Kendrick, Montes QB1, QB1-A
College
University of New Mexico senior transfer ... University of New Mexico senior transfer quarterback Miles Kendrick (Kansas) and redshirt freshman Q ...
8
Talking Grammer, Ep. 48: UNM assistant Tarvish Felton
ABQnews Seeker
Episode 48 of the Talking Grammer ... Episode 48 of the Talking Grammer podcast is a conversation with recently-hired UNM Lobo hoops assistant Tarvish Felton.
9
Felton draws from past experiences in new role as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Assistant coach Tarvish Felton has plenty ... Assistant coach Tarvish Felton has plenty of experience in the Mountain West and hopes to help build the Lobos back into a winner.