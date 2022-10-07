Virgen: What fantasy football means to me, and a farewell

Believe it or not, I’ve been on the verge of tears after a loss in fantasy football.

On more than one occasion a loss in fantasy football has ruined my entire week.

I’ve felt numb when a top player goes out with an injury for the entire season.

I’ve been told I take it too seriously.

But would you believe fantasy football saved my sportswriting career? It’s true.

After graduating from high school in 1992, it took me six years to finally earn an Associate of Arts degree at Citrus Community College in Glendora, California and transfer to Fresno State. With the Bulldogs, I believed I found my niche when I covered Pat Hill-coached football teams and reported on all the mishaps of coach Jerry Tarkanian and his men’s basketball team of misfits.

But before then, I was toiling as a stringer, aka a freelance reporter, at the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, answering phones and typing in high school sports results. I also worked as a water park lifeguard, pizza delivery driver, grocery story manager and flag football coach while maintaining my hobby/love for all things fantasy football.

While tracking players and enjoying the drama of our league season, I would sometimes write about all that ensued. It started out as mostly playful stories filled with silly jokes while poking fun at the sorry sap who felt almost as worse as I did after a loss.

As I tried diligently to improve my sports writing career, I clung to fantasy football.

I read the great Jim Murray from the Los Angeles Times and thought of ways I could write like him. I’m sure he would write something amazingly great about the wild popularity of fantasy football and individual player prop bets if he were alive today.

During football offseason, I read about players from the past. Fantasy football could be described as my hobby. But it became my life and it actually helped me reach my goals in sportswriting and journalism.

I always say basketball was my first love because my childhood was consumed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Showtime. But football, mainly fantasy football, made me feel more a part of the game. If I ever made the right move in fantasy football I would let everyone know about it. There was just a different feeling to it.

I wrote about it. I wrote about how my leaguemates felt.

I wrote about my opinions of who would be the next breakout star.

A free agent no one knew about, I would pick him up and start him against you. Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnridge. Look at him go. Did you know about him? I did. I’m better than you.

Bernie Parmalee. He was quite the running back for the Miami Dolphins.

Kurt Warner. Our league champ picked him up as a free agent right when St. Louis Rams quarterback Trent Green went down with a season-ending injury.

As you might tell, free agent pick-ups could very well be my favorite part of fantasy football.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marcus Robinson. He came out of nowhere in 1999 with 84 catches for 1,400 yards and 9 touchdowns. He was my free agent that I acquired for 50 cents.

He became Marcus Robinson of a bitch. One of my all-time favorite players.

The laughter intertwined with confidence somehow brought a calmness to me when I moved to Fresno and tackled my dreams.

I landed my first job out of college, in 2000, at the Los Angeles Times Community papers, Our Times. Three months into the gig, the papers were killed and everyone was laid off. I only remember laughing because Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again was the first song that played in my car when I found out the news.

I moved on to the Daily Pilot in Costa Mesa. Then, four years later, on to The Bakersfield Californian. I was writing about sports. I was living the dream. I met and wrote about Dr. Jerry Buss when the Lakers visited my new town and made it Lakersfield.

When I went back to work for the Daily Pilot, I wrote about Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, the Lakers, yes my favorite team, I got to write about them.

Of course, there were many other topics, and sports I got to write about. In the background, or maybe it just appeared that way, I clung to fantasy football.

When I took my voluntary buyout in 2017 at the Daily Pilot/Los Angeles Times Community News I held on to my love for the game even stronger. Fantasy football somehow made me appreciate all sports and not to take it so seriously.

After the buyout, I had no idea where I would end up.

And, now here I am in my final week at the Albuquerque Journal, where I’ve covered the University of New Mexico football team, had an Associated Press Top 25 vote and a Heisman Trophy vote for the past five seasons.

I also covered golf and have had several casual conversations with Notah Begay III.

Would you believe I could walk way from that?

Would you believe I’m going back to Bakersfield?

Yes, it’s true. I’m starting a new career without sportswriting. I’ll be writing and editing feature and lifestyle stories, back at The Bakersfield Californian.

I feel so fortunate to be moving closer to my daughter, my family.

I feel so fortunate that I’ll still have fantasy football.