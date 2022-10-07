Delivering hope and friendship

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It’s always the season to help support those less fortunate than you.

Since the pandemic started, James Moore has been taking pizza and other food, and also buying Christmas gifts for the children at the Amistad shelter and New Day Youth and Family Services.

Known by some of his peers as “Pandemic Pizza Man,” Moore has been doing his best to assist those in need since the start of the pandemic.

“I go to the Pizza 9 on Eubank during the second and the fourth Sunday of every month and they are great,” Moore said.

Moore had originally been going to the Pizza 9 at 4000 Louisiana NE from 2020-22. The location is now closed.

“The first time I took pizza to the kids I said, ‘Pizza Pizza,’ which was just really cute,” Moore said. “Initially, I was helping out adults, and it just came to my attention a couple of years ago that there was actually homeless child shelters.”

According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, there are over 3,000 homeless people in New Mexico.

“I really do sympathize with the homeless adults, but with homeless children, they just do not have the option to work,” Moore said. “There’s a lot more factors involved with homeless children and they have a lot more barriers they have to break through, so I definitely want other small businesses to notice.”

For Moore, his charitable contributions are another case of the apple not falling far from the tree.

“We come from a hybrid family and my father is Irish American, so they tend to be very charitable as far as participating in charitable events, organizations or donating to some sort of group of people in need,” Moore said. “My mother is actually Muslim and from Morocco, and she was big into helping out organizations like Global Fund and different organizations in Morocco, America, Mexico, El Salvador, that are similar to that.”

Those influences helped inspire Moore to help in his community.

“If you grow up on something, it is going to inundate and have an influence on you,” Moore said. “I believe that, there’s generous people in all different, you know, races, religions and cultural backgrounds.”

Moore hopes his actions help inspire others to do the same.

He said a toy drive may be in his future endeavors.

“I think that having some sort of gift drive would be great,” Moore said. “If they did have something like that, I know a lot of people would want to help out of course as we have a great community.”

