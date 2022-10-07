 Tesla announces second New Mexico dealership - Albuquerque Journal

Tesla announces second New Mexico dealership

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

A Tesla vehicle is parked Friday at the Santa Ana Pueblo site where Tesla plans to open its second New Mexico dealership. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Tesla is planning to open a dealership on Santa Ana Pueblo land, officials announced Friday.

It will be the second New Mexico dealership for the Austin-based company. The announcement comes just over a year after the first dealership was opened on Nambé Pueblo land in September 2021. Although New Mexico prohibits direct-to-consumer car sales — which is the only type of sales that Tesla makes — as sovereign nations, Nambé and Santa Ana aren’t restricted by the state rule.

The move brings Tesla closer to Albuquerque residents, with the pueblo accessible in an under-30-minute drive, as compared to the more than an hour drive to Nambé.

This story will be updated.

