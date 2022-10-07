 Balloon crashes on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

Balloon crashes on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A hot air balloon crashed Friday morning in Northwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department on Twitter said it had closed eastbound Paseo del Norte at Coors because of the crash.

The department gave no other details.

