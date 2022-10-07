APD offers $18,000 a year incentive plan

Police officers with 19 years of service credit through the Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, are being offered a $1,500 a month incentive to remain with the Albuquerque Police Department instead of retiring.

That translates to about $18,000 a year.

In addition, the department will pick up 100% of the officers’ medical benefits.

The measures are part of a newly approved retention package APD Chief Harold Medina revealed Friday.

The incentives, he said, were necessary to try stem the number of officers resigning or retiring and which can not be offset by the number of new recruits entering the department, he said.

“We currently have 41 retired officers that have come back into PERA, and we have at least 50 that are working in the department under contracts with temp services,” Medina said, “so we know that officers have a value beyond their 20 years. They want to work and we’re trying to find ways to incentivize it.”

The department has seen an increase in recruiting since it announced that it was more in compliance with the Department of Justice’s settlement agreement.

“You know, departments under a consent decree are not easy places to work for and I personally try to recruit laterals, from surrounding agencies on a consistent basis,” Medina said. “The number one thing that deters them is the fear of our settlement agreement. And we have been working to reduce those fears.”

In cooperation with the DOJ, the police department has changed policies and process and is now seeing a reduction in officer disciplinary measures,” he said. “We remain committed to reform and trying to find the most sustainable way to move forward and fight crime at the same time.”

The often-stated goal of getting 1,200 sworn officers out on the streets still has not changed, but “it’s going to be very difficult,” given the current environment, Medina said. The focus now is providing comprehensive services with the current roster of 857 officers, as well as boosting the enrollment in the Public Service Aide program and the number of professional staff that supports the officers in the field.

APD hiring bonuses remain in effect and have been extended through Jan. 6, 2023. These amount to: Police cadets, $10,000; lateral officer hires, $15,000; Police Service Aides, $1,500.

City employees can also receive a finders fee of $2,500 for assisting in the recruitment of lateral officers or police cadets, and $1,000 for public service aides.