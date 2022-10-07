 ABQ BioPark moves birds indoors to protect from avian influenza - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ BioPark moves birds indoors to protect from avian influenza

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The ABQ BioPark is temporarily moving many birds indoors to protect them from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

New Mexico confirmed its first avian influenza case this year on Oct. 6. The virus affected a non-commercial backyard flock of 40 chickens and ducks in Bernalillo County. 

“Some birds will remain in their habitats with coverings to protect them from exposure to wild birds in the area,” BioPark officials said in a news release. 

No BioPark birds are currently exhibiting any symptoms of HPAI.

The zoo also moved the birds indoors in April during an avian influenza outbreak in neighboring states.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ BioPark moves birds indoors to protect from avian influenza

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
3 teens arrested in Taos homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities arrested three teenage boys in ... Authorities arrested three teenage boys in a shooting that left a woman dead and her son injured Wednesday morning in Taos. State Police spokesman ...
2
Trucking company cleaning up asphalt emulsion spill near Gila ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cleanup has started on an asphalt ... Cleanup has started on an asphalt emulsion spill northeast of Silver City near Meadow Creek along N.M. 15, the New Mexico Environment Department said ...
3
ABQ BioPark moves birds indoors to protect from avian ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQ BioPark is temporarily moving ... The ABQ BioPark is temporarily moving many birds indoors to protect them from highly pathogenic avian influenza. New Mexico confirmed its first avian influenza ...
4
APD offers $18,000 a year incentive plan
ABQnews Seeker
Police officers with 19 years of ... Police officers with 19 years of service credit through the Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, are being offered a $1,500 a month incentive ...
5
Separate balloon crashes leave 2 with minor injuries
ABQnews Seeker
A woman and a juvenile were ... A woman and a juvenile were hospitalized after two separate hot air balloon crashes Friday morning on the West Side. New Mexico State Police ...
6
Tesla announces second New Mexico dealership
ABQnews Seeker
The new location will be located ... The new location will be located near Albuquerque on land belonging to ....
7
The anxiety of pernicious poisoning
ABQnews Seeker
Placitas residents seek answers at event ... Placitas residents seek answers at event related to the sudden loss of Big Blue
8
Special Shape Rodeo features 120 hot air balloons
ABQnews Seeker
An event where dinosaurs mingle with ... An event where dinosaurs mingle with Star Wars heroes
9
Delivering hope and friendship
ABQnews Seeker
'Pandemic Pizza Man' looks to inspire ... 'Pandemic Pizza Man' looks to inspire others