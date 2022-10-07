ABQ BioPark moves birds indoors to protect from avian influenza

The ABQ BioPark is temporarily moving many birds indoors to protect them from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

New Mexico confirmed its first avian influenza case this year on Oct. 6. The virus affected a non-commercial backyard flock of 40 chickens and ducks in Bernalillo County.

“Some birds will remain in their habitats with coverings to protect them from exposure to wild birds in the area,” BioPark officials said in a news release.

No BioPark birds are currently exhibiting any symptoms of HPAI.

The zoo also moved the birds indoors in April during an avian influenza outbreak in neighboring states.