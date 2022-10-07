Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter School to host art show

The students at Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter School are honoring one of New Mexico’s cultures with an art show.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, an exhibit at the school showcasing what its students created during September’s Hispanic Heritage Month will be open to the public, including a mural celebrating Frida Kahlo.

Founder and Head of School Isaac Rivas-Savell said the show is specifically honoring Hispanic women in art and positions of leadership.

“Students have created different artistic pieces that are from the same artistic modality that Frida Kahlo implemented into her own art pieces,” he said.

The students, who are primarily Hispanic, created the art in a variety of ways. The mural, for example, is hand-drawn, but there will also be watercolor pieces, papel picados (cut paper) and media art which Rivas-Savell said is “equally as powerful.”

“They’ve been given the flexibility, the autonomy, to be able to select what pathway they take when it comes to expression through art,” he said.

The community will not only be able to view the fine work crafted by the students, but it will also become aware of the talented minds and quality education being provided at the institute.

Nestled in Albuquerque’s International District, the charter school educates sixth through eighth graders, and, according to the school, its scholars have outperformed the district and state in a variety of categories after state testing results were released.

The computer science-focused institute said that it had two times as many scholars either proficient or advanced in math, 62% of its English language learners and 33% of its special education students were proficient in math compared to state averages of 8.4% of 4.6%, respectively.

Voz aims to provide its students with the tools needed to maintain a path toward modern industry careers, social interaction and preparation for higher education.

“We are really hypersensitive to this idea of ensuring that we are educating the whole child … not just their brains, we’re talking about their hearts as well,” Rivas-Savell said. “We just want to make sure that we’re teaching to all learning styles.”

Rivas-Savell explained that the school offers educational alternatives to public school for children living in one of the highest crime-ridden areas in the state.

“We’re doing school completely different, and implementing a lot of the same things that work really well with the traditional school model, but also just honoring the identities of our kids and being really responsive to the needs of our families and our kids,” he said.

Frida Kahlo doll. (Courtesy of Isaac Rivas-Savell) Frida Kahlo mask. (Courtesy of Isaac Rivas-Savell) Frida Kahlo leaf art project. (Courtesy of Isaac Rivas-Savell) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Rivas-Savell, who has 18 years of experience in education, founded Voz. The charter school is now in its second year of operations and currently has 65 students enrolled.

Rivas-Savell hopes to expand availability at Voz through high school, but the school is currently working with other charter schools that have similar visions and core values to place their students in after they graduate from the institute.

Though Voz is more geared toward students interested in computer science, the kids have a strong artistic side, proven with the work they’ve created to honor Hispanic heritage. The school hopes to develop well-rounded individuals while steering them toward success.

“One thing that we’ve learned from the pandemic is that while we are a computer science-focused school, it’s really important for our kids to be able to function in an unplugged world as well, and how we do that is through the arts,” Rivas-Savell said. “That’s where we find that they are able to become socially aware again.”