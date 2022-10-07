Laura Thompson to teach master class, perform at New Mexico School for the Arts

Laura Thompson is a master at playing the flute, and she’s ready to share her expertise of the instrument.

The Baroque flutist is about to start a weeklong residency at the New Mexico School for the Arts Art Institute in Santa Fe.

“It’s something that just adds a little magical quality,” Thompson said about the flute,

Researchers believe the flute to be the oldest-known musical instrument in the world, besides perhaps the true origin of the drum. Thompson said it’s because it was simple to make and stretches across cultures.

“It’s such a universally available instrument that it sort of occurred to all different cultures without being in contact with each other,” she said.

Thompson’s residency at NMSA will consist of three separate events: a master class on Baroque flute, a duet with Indigenous flutist Shelley Morningsong – accompanied by a dance performance by Fabian Fontenelle – and a performance with a local Baroque ensemble which includes violinist Stephen Redfield, harpsichordist Kathleen McIntosh and Mary Springfels on the viola da gamba.

One of the main goals of the residency is to explore the similarities and differences between Baroque and Native flute and also each musical culture’s respective traditions.

“They’re completely different, but yet they draw upon some of the same concepts and human characteristics,” Thompson said. “There are things that we can highlight, saying these are our strengths, this is what we both have … but here’s where we differ.”

It will be the first time Thompson is performing with both Morningsong and Fontenelle. Morningsong has seven Native American Contemporary albums and multiple Native American Music Awards trophies, and Fontenelle is an original member of the American Indian Dance Theatre, as well as a master of choreography and captivating performances.

Thompson herself is an established artist, having performed with a variety of ensembles, including the American Classical Orchestra, the New York Collegium, the Grand Tour Orchestra, the New York Continuo Collective, the Tafelmusik Festival Orchestra and at the Longy and Amherst early music festivals.

As a versatile, knowledgeable musician, teaching is also in her repertoire. She earned her master’s in music performance from Queens College and served as a flute instructor at Brooklyn College, CUNY. She’s currently a faculty member at the Westport School of Music in Westport, Connecticut, a guest lecturer at New York University, and teaches the occasional private lesson in Manhattan and New York’s Hudson Valley.

“When I graduated, I wanted to be out performing, winning orchestra jobs, but I always wanted to teach. … I think it’s important to instill these ideas of creativity,” Thompson said. “I always like to give that opportunity to students if they’re willing to take it.”

Though Thompson hasn’t performed in New Mexico before, she has taken master classes in Albuquerque hosted by colleague and renowned flutist Keith Underwood. Thompson says the classical music scene in New Mexico is strong and there are many “well-known and well-established” musicians.

“There’s a lot of chamber music going on there. That’s really impressive,” Thompson said. “Classical music is definitely strong in that area.”

With the classical footprint already present in New Mexico, Thompson hopes she can introduce students to the early history, creativity and inspiration of the instrument, as well as the idea of early music as “a living art.”

Thompson said when the flute is added to music, “it just makes it a little more special.”