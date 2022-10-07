Trucking company cleaning up asphalt emulsion spill near Gila tributary

Cleanup has started on an asphalt emulsion spill northeast of Silver City near Meadow Creek along N.M. 15, the New Mexico Environment Department said Friday.

The spill happened on Sept. 26 when a truck owned by R. Marley LLC overturned.

An unknown amount of asphalt, water and a binding agent spilled into a drainage and a tributary of the Gila River.

The company didn’t report the spill. NMED was notified on Oct. 4 by the state Transportation Department and local residents.

The trucking company hired the cleanup crew, and the state is working with the U.S. Forest Service to oversee the remediation work.