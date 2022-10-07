Adobe Theater brings Agatha Christie classic ‘The Mousetrap’ to the stage

Originally written as a radio piece in honor of Queen Mary’s birthday, “The Mousetrap” is the longest running play in the world.

Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm opens at the Adobe Theater on Friday, Oct. 14. The play runs on weekends through Nov. 6.

“The Mousetrap” opened in London’s West End in 1952, running continuously until March 2020, when it was temporarily stalled due to the pandemic. It reopened in May 2021. The longest-running play in the world, it reached 27,500 performances in 2018. Attendees often get their photo taken beside the wooden counter in the theater foyer.

In London, it’s comparable to Madame Tussauds and the Changing of the Guard. It’s something you have to catch if you visit the city.

Flush with the pedigree of arguably the most famous crime novelist in the world, successive generations of critics have asked themselves why the play seems so eternal.

“I think it’s really what I would term ‘the Romeo and Juliet story,’ ” director Mario Cabrera said. “We keep doing productions of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ We know how it ends, but we love the story.”

The eight suspects include Mollie, the newlywed who inherited the Monkswell Manor. Giles, the husband with no solid past. Christopher Wren is a young architect with a flamboyant and often inappropriate sense of humor. Mrs. Boyle is a retiree with an acerbic tone. Major Metcalf is an affable gentleman who seems too keen to help his hosts cope with the consequences of the snowstorm. Miss Casewell, an aloof young woman on a business trip, is unwilling to discuss private matters. Mr. Paravicini is a roguish gentleman who hides his reasons for being there. Detective Sgt. Trotter is investigating the guests.

“The main challenge for the actors is to commit fully to doing this,” Cabrera said. “The play was written in 1952 and there are a lot of archaic turns of phrases.”

Cabrera has been involved in five productions of the play across his years in the theater.

“We’re kind of designing the show like a graphic novel,” he said.

Cabrera leads a cast that includes Emily Cox, Mike “Eddie” Dethlefs, Caitlin Kelly, Yannig Morin, Caleb Daniel Ramsell, Nicee Wagner, Michael Weppler and Alaina Warren Zachary.

The original West End cast included Richard Attenborough. Later productions have featured Hugh Bonneville, Patrick Stewart and Julie Walters.