 'The Mousetrap' comes to the Adobe Theater

Adobe Theater brings Agatha Christie classic ‘The Mousetrap’ to the stage

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Yannig Morin and Alaina Warren Zachary star in “The Mousetrap.” (Courtesy of the Adobe Theater)

Originally written as a radio piece in honor of Queen Mary’s birthday, “The Mousetrap” is the longest running play in the world.

Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm opens at the Adobe Theater on Friday, Oct. 14. The play runs on weekends through Nov. 6.

“The Mousetrap” opened in London’s West End in 1952, running continuously until March 2020, when it was temporarily stalled due to the pandemic. It reopened in May 2021. The longest-running play in the world, it reached 27,500 performances in 2018. Attendees often get their photo taken beside the wooden counter in the theater foyer.

In London, it’s comparable to Madame Tussauds and the Changing of the Guard. It’s something you have to catch if you visit the city.

Flush with the pedigree of arguably the most famous crime novelist in the world, successive generations of critics have asked themselves why the play seems so eternal.

“I think it’s really what I would term ‘the Romeo and Juliet story,’ ” director Mario Cabrera said. “We keep doing productions of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ We know how it ends, but we love the story.”

The eight suspects include Mollie, the newlywed who inherited the Monkswell Manor. Giles, the husband with no solid past. Christopher Wren is a young architect with a flamboyant and often inappropriate sense of humor. Mrs. Boyle is a retiree with an acerbic tone. Major Metcalf is an affable gentleman who seems too keen to help his hosts cope with the consequences of the snowstorm. Miss Casewell, an aloof young woman on a business trip, is unwilling to discuss private matters. Mr. Paravicini is a roguish gentleman who hides his reasons for being there. Detective Sgt. Trotter is investigating the guests.

“The main challenge for the actors is to commit fully to doing this,” Cabrera said. “The play was written in 1952 and there are a lot of archaic turns of phrases.”

Cabrera has been involved in five productions of the play across his years in the theater.

“We’re kind of designing the show like a graphic novel,” he said.

Cabrera leads a cast that includes Emily Cox, Mike “Eddie” Dethlefs, Caitlin Kelly, Yannig Morin, Caleb Daniel Ramsell, Nicee Wagner, Michael Weppler and Alaina Warren Zachary.

The original West End cast included Richard Attenborough. Later productions have featured Hugh Bonneville, Patrick Stewart and Julie Walters.

‘The Mousetrap’
By Agatha Christie

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Repeats through Nov. 6. Pay-what-you-will 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

WHERE: Adobe Theater, 9813 Fourth St. NW

HOW MUCH: $17-$20, plus fees, at adobetheater.org, 505-898-9222

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Adobe Theater brings Agatha Christie classic ‘The Mousetrap’ to the stage

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Todd Ryan White explores the Eldorado landscape, capturing plants ...
Arts
Artist often juxtaposing them with geometric ... Artist often juxtaposing them with geometric abstract forms in a dream-like vision
2
Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter School to host art show
Arts
Exhibit showcases work created by students ... Exhibit showcases work created by students during Hispanic Heritage Month
3
Laura Thompson to teach master class, perform at New ...
Arts
Weeklong residency to include duet with ... Weeklong residency to include duet with Shelley Morningsong, as well as Baroque ensemble performance
4
North Fourth Art Center exhibit a celebration of lives ...
Arts
'Art Stories: It's Personal' is on ... 'Art Stories: It's Personal' is on view through Oct. 25 at the North Fourth Art Center.
5
Adobe Theater brings Agatha Christie classic 'The Mousetrap' to ...
Arts
Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery about ... Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm opens at the Adobe Theater on Friday, Oct. 14.
6
Finding a Mexican redbud might take a little searching
Arts
Fall is the best time to ... Fall is the best time to plant something big like a tree.
7
Duke City Repertory Theatre production tackles the serious topic ...
Arts
Written, directed, stage managed and performed ... Written, directed, stage managed and performed by women during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it explores the myriad forms of everyday, ca
8
Musician Emily Kempf finds Northern NM a 'special place'
Arts
In less than a week, Kempf ... In less than a week, Kempf will be back home in New Mexico to perform with her band Dehd at the Sunshine Theater on ...
9
Indie trio Muna making stop at The Bridge at ...
Arts
Muna is touring in support of ... Muna is touring in support of its self-titled album and will make a stop at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co., on Thursday, ...