Duke City Repertory Theatre production tackles the serious topic of intimate partner violence

The title alone demands your attention.

“Opinionated Slut,” a new, one-woman play by Albuquerque writer Elizabeth Dwyer, connects the often ignored dots leading to intimate partner violence.

And it’s a comedy.

Duke City Repertory Theatre is staging the show beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13, running through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Power Plant LLC.

Written, directed, stage managed and performed by women during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it explores the myriad forms of everyday, casual sexism that can eventually lead to abuse.

“She’s drawing a line between how we are conditioned or primed to believe certain things about ourselves as women,” said Amelia Ampuero, artistic director. “There are labels put on us without our acceptance or consent.”

Those labels can include slut, opinionated, strident, “even things like mother,” she added. “There’s a socially acceptable way of doing that. It’s everything from pushy to fat to smart to driven to shrill. It’s the way the world sees us and how we see ourselves.”

It’s a way of blaming the victim.

“You’re opinionated and you’re loud,” Ampuero said. “No, that wasn’t abuse. You’re imagining things.

“If you think you’re not the type of person who would get into that situation, it can be hard to look and realize that you’re in an abusive relationship,” she added.

Despite the serious subject matter, Ampuero insists the play is a dark comedy.

“It looks through a lens of humor, love and optimism,” she said. “It’s finding the strength and hope within yourself to love yourself. I’m the one who gets to define who I am. She really leans into the absurdity; it’s how the hell did I find myself in this situation?”