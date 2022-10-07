 Dehd's Emily Kempf finds Northern NM 'a special place'

Musician Emily Kempf finds Northern NM a ‘special place’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Indie rock trio Dehd will make a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Sunshine Theater. (Courtesy of Alexa Viscius)

The tour has started and Emily Kempf is chipping away.

In less than a week, Kempf will be back home in New Mexico to perform with her band Dehd at the Sunshine Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Kempf made the move to Taos about a year ago to escape big city life. She’s lived in Atlanta and Chicago, and wanted a change of pace.

“I’m in northern New Mexico near the Carson National Forest,” Kempf says. “It’s my own version of paradise.”

Watching the video for the band’s latest single, “Eggshells,” one would be quick to notice New Mexico’s landscape.

“I do all the videos now that I’m in Taos,” she says. “With this video I wanted to film in Taos with all my friends. I have a great community there and it’s all worked out perfectly.”

Kempf fell in love with New Mexico after completing the Earthship Biotecture Academy in Taos.

The program offers extensive training in Earthship design principles, construction methods and philosophy.

“I was like, ‘This is where I want to live and be in full splendor of nature,’ ” she says. “It’s somewhere I can practice sustainable living. I don’t know how I missed it each time I came through New Mexico. Northern New Mexico is a special place. It’s such the opposite of my life before. I wanted to live somewhere sunny and there are always blue skies.”

Dehd released its current album, “Blue Skies” on May 27.

The trio worked on the album longer than normal due to the pandemic, although it also gave the band time to sign with Fat Possum Records.

“We usually spend a month writing and then a month recording,” Kempf says. “Now we’re gearing up to write a record in January and February.”

Kempf is looking forward to seeing what type of music comes out of all the recent changes in her life.

“I just turned 38 and I got engaged,” she says. “I live in the country in an adobe house. It feels like whatever the next record is, there’s so much life stuff happening right now. I didn’t see any of this coming. I’m excited to write about it.”

Dehd
With Number One Popstar

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12

WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $25, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

