3 teens arrested in Taos homicide

Authorities arrested three teenage boys in a shooting that left a woman dead and her son injured Wednesday morning in Taos.

State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said officers arrested Javier Romero, 16, Elijah Hamilton and Rickey Fresquez, both 14.

He said all three are charged with an open count of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting which left Shirley Reyes, 52, dead and her 19-year-old son injured.

Soriano said Reyes son was taken to a hospital and “the extent of his injuries and current condition is not known.”

He said Fresquez was booked into the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center and Hamilton & Romero were booked into the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The motive is still under investigation,” Soriano said.

He said around 5 a.m. a 19-year-old knocked on his neighbor’s door in the 300 block of La Luz in Taos. The man had been shot and told his neighbor his mother had also been shot.

Soriano said the neighbor called 911 and authorities found the man’s mother 52-year-old Shirley Reyes dead inside the home. He said Reyes’ son told police the suspects were Romero and Hamilton.

“Through investigation, agents learned that a third teen, (Fresquez) was also involved,” Soriano said.

He said, later that day, Hamilton was turned in at the Taos State Police office by his parents and Romero was found by officers.

Soriano said Fresquez was brought to the Taos State Police Office on Friday by a family member.

“This case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau,” he said.