Indie trio Muna making stop at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.

Not being able to tour for nearly two years kept the members of Muna off the road.

That didn’t mean they weren’t busy.

The trio was able to put all the finishing touches on its self-titled album, which was released in June.

“We were working on the album through the pandemic,” says Naomi McPherson. “When you’re making art, you can often lose track of time. We were so in the zone in creating this one.”

Muna was founded in 2013 when the trio met while in college at the University of Southern California. Since then, Muna has released three albums to date.

The band’s current tour is slated to make a stop at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co., on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Katie Gavin says the writing process was different for this album because she was in a different place.

For the 2019 album, “Saves The World,” Gavin wasn’t in relationships and was doing some self-reflection.

“This time I was more engaged and connected in the last couple years,” Gavin says. “It was simple and we had this uninterrupted time to sit with our work. That made the difference. We did this all on our time table.”

Josette Maskin was also proud of the process.

“I don’t think we’ve ever taken the album down and looked at the songs,” Maskin says. “We were able to sift through the songs and see what works. We figured out which were the most important.”

McPherson says over the course of nearly 10 years as a band, she’s enjoyed the journey and seeing the growth of the members.

“I’m in my late 20s and I think for me, it just feels like I’ve learned a lot of stuff over the time we’ve been a band,” McPherson says. “I’ve learned how to produce music. Learning something new every day is what drives me. I take all my formal training as a musician and continue to push forward.”

With three albums worth of material now, Muna is in a great space to develop its live shows.

Gavin says each album has every flavor of Muna.

“We’ve been very lucky because we’ve recognized that something has broken through to listeners and people want to hear the new songs,” Gavin says. “That’s a rare gift. We have sympathy when creating the set because it’s a difficult balance to get it right. Everyone wants to hear their favorite song. We want to put on the best show that we can.”