 'ChupaCarter' a story of a friendship of mythical proportions

NM the backdrop for the story of a friendship of mythical proportions

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“ChupaCarter” by George Lopez and Ryan Calejo.

Ryan Calejo is one with words.

They run around in his head and at the right moment, he can capture them and create magic.

Calejo’s latest book, “ChupaCarter,” is a collaboration with comedian George Lopez. The book is available at bookstores and online retailers.

“George had wanted to write a book that had humor and heart,” he says, “with my passion to write and incorporate folklore.”

Calejo lives in Miami, but it was a trip to New Mexico when he was little that captures his imagination to this day.

“Those memories have stuck with me,” Calejo says. “The energy and the landscapes. I remember being blown away that there were volcanoes there. There’s magic in the air and it’s palpable.”

Lopez is no stranger to New Mexico as well.

Ryan Calejo

This is also the reason the two authors decided to set “ChupaCarter” in New Mexico.

With Calejo and illustrations by Santy Gutiérrez, “ChupaCarter” sets the stage for a new series following characters Jorge Lopez and Carter the chupacabra as they build self-confidence, dream big, and handle family dynamics.

After moving to a small town in New Mexico without his mom, Jorge feels lonely and bored. When he stumbles upon a friendly monster from Latinx folklore – a chupacabra named Carter – they become fast friends and begin tackling the mystery plaguing the town without exposing the young chupacabra’s identity.

Jorge quickly learns the importance of dreaming big, loving yourself, your friends, and your heritage in this spooky adventure.

“With this series, I want to empower children to think, ‘I might feel down, but no way am I gonna stay down!’ ” Lopez says in a statement. “I believe it is vital for our underrepresented and underserved youths to hear that it doesn’t matter where you come from, or how those around you see you. It only matters how you see yourself.”

Because Calejo loves folklore, he wanted to have different legends come together.

The pair also didn’t want anything too scary.

“We settled on the chupacabra,” Calejo says. “I remember in the early 1990s, there were reports of seeing one and people were scared. George felt like that was a perfect character. George did feel like he was misunderstood as a kid. This also lent itself to the adage, ‘You shouldn’t judge the book by the cover.’ ”

Calejo’s writing process is solitary for the most part.

With this project, it required him to spend time with Lopez.

“George would recall the hilarious stories from his childhood,” Calejo says. “There’s a lot of back and forth and he came up with jokes on the fly. It’s been a dream of mine to work with George because I grew up watching him. I would tell jokes in middle school. His success inspired me to be an author. Now we’re working together to give more representation to Latin culture.”

