 Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate John Allen - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate John Allen

By The Candidate

John Allen

NAME: John Allen

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Lead Instructor at the CNM Law Enforcement Academy

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: My career in law enforcement is extensive: I started as a patrolman with the New Mexico State Police, then moved to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office where I held supervisory roles with the Homicide, Violent Crimes, Crisis Intervention Team, and Special Weapons and Tactics units. I’ve investigated all types of homicides, officer- and deputy-involved shootings, and problems at the MDC; and have worked with the FBI, the DEA, Secret Service, and Homeland Security when crimes involved narcotics, gangs and other criminal networks. Today I am a lead instructor at the CNM Law Enforcement Academy.

EDUCATION: Associate degree, CNM

AGE: 47

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: electjohnallen.com

1. What are three concrete actions you would take to address crime in the county?

Violent crime is our most serious challenge. We must invest in focused and data-driven policing that keeps violent offenders behind bars. We also must overhaul and improve how BCSO works with APD and our law enforcement partners to communicate better, share resources, and allocate officers and deputies more effectively.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

1) Experience — I’ve been a supervisor and police instructor; 2) Commitment to change, reform and transparency — I will run a strong, professional Sheriff’s Office free from corruption and dysfunction; 3) Collaboration — I will work with APD and other regional law enforcement partners as a team rather than as competitors or adversaries.

3. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

The relationship with APD should be collaborative, not competitive, as it has been. If we are to reduce crime, we must work better with APD and its leadership. As a lead instructor at the CNM Law Enforcement Academy, I also have relationships with APD officers I’ve trained.

4. The unincorporated area of Bernalillo County has already had more homicides this year than in all of last year. Why do you think that is and what should the Sheriff’s Office do to address this issue?

Homicide is rising locally and nationally. COVID created instability within families and the community, and today, three-fourths of homicides involve guns. We need more deputies. More deputies in the community mean fewer people commit crime. At BCSO, we can restructure the field services and criminal investigations division and improve communication.

5. What are three concrete things that you would change in the Sheriff’s Office?

We need to restore the public’s trust and rebuild morale at BCSO. The dysfunction at BCSO hurts our entire community and the core mission of public safety. I support transparency with the public and media, body cameras, continued training for deputies, investments in mental health care, and improving relationships with APD.

6. If elected, what would you do in your first week at the Sheriff’s Office?

Address structure and allocation of people-power to provide more coverage for the areas we patrol. Immediately assess high crime areas and restructure patrols for better coverage in the unincorporated areas of the County; crack down on vehicle theft, which directly correlates to violent crime and homicide; and put more deputies in the field to cut down on response times to calls.

7. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.

Election Guide

Home » 2022 election » Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate John Allen

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Tesla announces second New Mexico dealership
ABQnews Seeker
The new location will be located ... The new location will be located near Albuquerque on land belonging to ....
2
3 teens arrested in Taos homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities arrested three teenage boys in ... Authorities arrested three teenage boys in a shooting that left a woman dead and her son injured Wednesday morning in Taos. State Police spokesman ...
3
Separate balloon crashes leave 2 with minor injuries
ABQnews Seeker
A woman and a juvenile were ... A woman and a juvenile were hospitalized after two separate hot air balloon crashes Friday morning on the West Side. New Mexico State Police ...
4
APD offers $18,000 a year incentive plan
ABQnews Seeker
Police officers with 19 years of ... Police officers with 19 years of service credit through the Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, are being offered a $1,500 a month incentive ...
5
Man charged in stabbing of homeless shelter employee
ABQnews Seeker
A staff member working at the ... A staff member working at the West Side homeless shelter was stabbed allegedly by a resident on Friday morning. Kyle Williams, 31, is charged ...
6
Happy landing as 'baby bee' is reunited with parents
ABQnews Seeker
'The bee is safe,' police chief ... 'The bee is safe,' police chief declares, attributing the quick recovery to ‘old-fashioned detective work’
7
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands ... President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of 'simple possession' of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step ...
8
Governor to tap federal funds for early childhood worker ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initial $77M for up to 16,000 ... Initial $77M for up to 16,000 staffers to come from the American Rescue Plan Act
9
NM 'in a good place' with COVID
ABQnews Seeker
State's top health official says physicians ... State's top health official says physicians have plenty of tools to treat coronavirus
10
Shots fired in police standoff with suspects
ABQnews Seeker
SWAT called out near Constitution and ... SWAT called out near Constitution and Eubank NE following carjacking