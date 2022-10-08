Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate John Allen

NAME: John Allen

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Lead Instructor at the CNM Law Enforcement Academy

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: My career in law enforcement is extensive: I started as a patrolman with the New Mexico State Police, then moved to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office where I held supervisory roles with the Homicide, Violent Crimes, Crisis Intervention Team, and Special Weapons and Tactics units. I’ve investigated all types of homicides, officer- and deputy-involved shootings, and problems at the MDC; and have worked with the FBI, the DEA, Secret Service, and Homeland Security when crimes involved narcotics, gangs and other criminal networks. Today I am a lead instructor at the CNM Law Enforcement Academy.

EDUCATION: Associate degree, CNM

AGE: 47

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: electjohnallen.com

1. What are three concrete actions you would take to address crime in the county?

Violent crime is our most serious challenge. We must invest in focused and data-driven policing that keeps violent offenders behind bars. We also must overhaul and improve how BCSO works with APD and our law enforcement partners to communicate better, share resources, and allocate officers and deputies more effectively.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

1) Experience — I’ve been a supervisor and police instructor; 2) Commitment to change, reform and transparency — I will run a strong, professional Sheriff’s Office free from corruption and dysfunction; 3) Collaboration — I will work with APD and other regional law enforcement partners as a team rather than as competitors or adversaries.

3. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

The relationship with APD should be collaborative, not competitive, as it has been. If we are to reduce crime, we must work better with APD and its leadership. As a lead instructor at the CNM Law Enforcement Academy, I also have relationships with APD officers I’ve trained.

4. The unincorporated area of Bernalillo County has already had more homicides this year than in all of last year. Why do you think that is and what should the Sheriff’s Office do to address this issue?

Homicide is rising locally and nationally. COVID created instability within families and the community, and today, three-fourths of homicides involve guns. We need more deputies. More deputies in the community mean fewer people commit crime. At BCSO, we can restructure the field services and criminal investigations division and improve communication.

5. What are three concrete things that you would change in the Sheriff’s Office?

We need to restore the public’s trust and rebuild morale at BCSO. The dysfunction at BCSO hurts our entire community and the core mission of public safety. I support transparency with the public and media, body cameras, continued training for deputies, investments in mental health care, and improving relationships with APD.

6. If elected, what would you do in your first week at the Sheriff’s Office?

Address structure and allocation of people-power to provide more coverage for the areas we patrol. Immediately assess high crime areas and restructure patrols for better coverage in the unincorporated areas of the County; crack down on vehicle theft, which directly correlates to violent crime and homicide; and put more deputies in the field to cut down on response times to calls.

7. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.