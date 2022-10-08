 Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate Paul Pacheco - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate Paul Pacheco

By The Candidate

Paul Pacheco

NAME: Paul A. Pacheco

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Retired candidate for sheriff

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 27 years in law enforcement, four years as a New Mexico representative, 4½ years as an executive with New Mexico Corrections Department.

EDUCATION: Graduated from Valley High School. Attended CNM for 2 years.

AGE: 58

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: peopleforpaulpacheco.com

1. What are three concrete actions you would take to address crime in the county?

First, I would reorganize the agency and place more deputies on the street. Second, ensure proactive activities such as increased traffic enforcement and community contacts and problem solving. Third, fight to toughen laws and end catch and release, emphasizing support for victims and their families.

2. What differentiates you from your opponent?

Twenty-seven years of law enforcement experience, including FBI New Mexico Violent Fugitive task force and the U.S. Marshals Service’s SWIFT. Four years as a New Mexico state representative. Followed by four and a half years with the New Mexico Corrections Department in executive positions, including deputy cabinet secretary and deputy director of the Security Threat Intelligence Unit.

3. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

It is imperative that the relationship between the two departments is strengthened. As sheriff I will work toward rebuilding the relationship between the two agencies. I will commit resources to assist APD to jointly address the increase in violent crime which is plaguing Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

4. The unincorporated area of Bernalillo County has already had more homicides this year than in all of last year. Why do you think that is and what should the Sheriff’s Office do to address this issue?

The lack of street deputies inhibits the ability to perform proactive policing, such as traffic enforcement. You have to have enough professional, competent deputies on the streets to address criminal activities. Deputies must have time to meet with business owners and citizens to develop and implement plans of action.

5. What are three concrete things that you would change in the Sheriff’s Office?

Requesting funds from the County Commission for hiring and training of additional deputies. Reorganize the agency and place more deputies on the street. And lastly, I would begin the process of rebuilding the partnerships with the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

6. If elected, what would you do in your first week at the Sheriff’s Office?

Meet with my personnel and ensure they understand the priorities of implementing evidence-based policing tactics. Meeting with rank and file deputies to gather input on crime issues in their districts. Begin meeting with leaders of the community to identify problems and developing plans to address specific crime issues.

7. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

Yes. The bankruptcy occurred more than 20 years ago and was due to a family health issue.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.

Election Guide

