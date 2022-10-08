Q&A: Bernalillo County sheriff candidate Kaelan Dreyer

NAME: Kaelan Dreyer

POLITICAL PARTY: Libertarian (NM)

OCCUPATION: Farmer

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Activism

EDUCATION: Some secondary

AGE: 21

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: LPNM.US

1. What are three concrete actions you would take to address crime in the county?

Simply I would decriminalize and stop enforcement of victimless crimes, these so called crimes involve no victim and are a waste of police resources. By getting rid of enforcement of these local law enforcement can focus on more serious crimes.

2. What differentiates you from your opponent?

… I’m running as a citizen concerned about the overreach of local law enforcement. Last year New Mexico was No. 1 in the country for deaths from law enforcement. Being involved with others in the community concerned about this issue gives voters a voice different from the typical authoritarian candidates that run for this office.

3. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

If I was elected sheriff I would actually use the sheriff’s office to watch over the corruption and violence APD has become notorious for. I know this relationship might seem harsh, but the DOJ has failed to clean up APD and I as sheriff being in control of law enforcement across the county would need to hold local police accountable.

4. The unincorporated area of Bernalillo County has already had more homicides this year than in all of last year. Why do you think that is and what should the Sheriff’s Office do to address this issue?

I think the increase in homicides is possibly from the uncertainty society and the economy has faced from the fallout of the pandemic. As for solutions instead of the same authoritarian “Tough on Crime” solutions that studies have shown have little effect on reducing violent crime, I believe in community led solutions (rather than politicians).

5. What are three concrete things that you would change in the Sheriff’s Office?

Demilitarize local police (locally stop the DOD’s program 1033); advocate for community control of police and an independent board for it; stop enforcement of victimless crimes and release and expunge the records for anyone imprisoned for these.

6. If elected, what would you do in your first week at the Sheriff’s Office?

I would start up a process to clean up the corruption and brutality of local law enforcement. Surely this process is going to take more than a week, but cleaning up local police is something that needs to be done.

7. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No, my business has never been subject to any tax liens.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

I was infamously arrested for “disorderly conduct” with the “Dongcopter” fiasco last year. Basically the current sheriff decided to arrest me for his own political gain (also BCSO has a record of arresting critics), however it backfired and the court dropped the case.