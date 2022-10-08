 Thunderstorms force crowds to 'shelter in place' at Balloon Fiesta - Albuquerque Journal

Thunderstorms force crowds to ‘shelter in place’ at Balloon Fiesta

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Crowds at the Balloon Fiesta had to shelter in place Friday evening as thunderstorms brought lightning and heavy rain to the area.

Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said people were asked to shelter beneath the pavilion, inside buildings or school buses, which were driven on to the launch field after the storm hit the field.

He said there were no reported injuries and the shelter in place was done for safety as lightning struck nearby.

The Fiesta’s official Twitter account wrote at 7:30 p.m. that guests “move to the Sid Cutter Pavilion, Event Center or board school buses (arriving on the launch field) as a shelter in place.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Thunderstorms force crowds to ‘shelter in place’ at Balloon Fiesta

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Thunderstorms force crowds to 'shelter in place' at Balloon ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crowds at the Balloon Fiesta had ... Crowds at the Balloon Fiesta had to shelter in place Friday evening as thunderstorms brought lightning and heavy rain to the area. Fiesta spokesman ...
2
Bernallillo County sheriff candidates lay out plans for office
ABQnews Seeker
Vying to be Bernalillo County's next ... Vying to be Bernalillo County's next top cop are two retired law enforcement officers — one who wants to reform the agency and the ...
3
UNM to boost palliative, geriatric care
ABQnews Seeker
New ECHO programs focus on educating ... New ECHO programs focus on educating clinicians across the state
4
Man charged in stabbing of homeless shelter employee
ABQnews Seeker
A staff member working at the ... A staff member working at the West Side homeless shelter was stabbed allegedly by a resident on Friday morning. Kyle Williams, 31, is charged ...
5
Tesla announces second New Mexico dealership
ABQnews Seeker
The new location will be located ... The new location will be located near Albuquerque on land belonging to ....
6
3 teens arrested in Taos homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities arrested three teenage boys in ... Authorities arrested three teenage boys in a shooting that left a woman dead and her son injured Wednesday morning in Taos. State Police spokesman ...
7
Trucking company cleaning up asphalt emulsion spill near Gila ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cleanup has started on an asphalt ... Cleanup has started on an asphalt emulsion spill northeast of Silver City near Meadow Creek along N.M. 15, the New Mexico Environment Department said ...
8
ABQ BioPark moves birds indoors to protect from avian ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQ BioPark is temporarily moving ... The ABQ BioPark is temporarily moving many birds indoors to protect them from highly pathogenic avian influenza. New Mexico confirmed its first avian influenza ...
9
APD offers $18,000 a year incentive plan
ABQnews Seeker
Police officers with 19 years of ... Police officers with 19 years of service credit through the Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, are being offered a $1,500 a month incentive ...