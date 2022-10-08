Thunderstorms force crowds to ‘shelter in place’ at Balloon Fiesta

Crowds at the Balloon Fiesta had to shelter in place Friday evening as thunderstorms brought lightning and heavy rain to the area.

Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said people were asked to shelter beneath the pavilion, inside buildings or school buses, which were driven on to the launch field after the storm hit the field.

He said there were no reported injuries and the shelter in place was done for safety as lightning struck nearby.

The Fiesta’s official Twitter account wrote at 7:30 p.m. that guests “move to the Sid Cutter Pavilion, Event Center or board school buses (arriving on the launch field) as a shelter in place.”