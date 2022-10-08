 NM United: LA Galaxy II game on Wednesday - Albuquerque Journal

NM United: LA Galaxy II game on Wednesday

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

The final week of the USL Championship regular season will be a busy one for New Mexico United.

United, which visits San Diego Loyal on Sunday, will host LA Galaxy II on Wednesday (Oct. 12) at 7 p.m. at Isotopes Park. The latter match was rescheduled Friday after soggy turf forced the Oct. 5 matchup to be postponed due to unsafe playing conditions.

New Mexico finishes the regular season at home Oct. 15 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

United (11-9-11) comes into the weekend in fifth place in the USLC’s muddled Western Conference. The top seven finishers qualify for the playoffs.

“We’ll have two back to back at home and that’ll be a great opportunity for us to play big matches in front of our fans,” United coach Zach Prince said. “But first it’s on to San Diego.”

Tickets sold for the Oct. 5 match will be valid for the rescheduled contest. Fans unable to attend can request a ticket credit by submitting a form on the club’s website, newmexicoutd.com.

The Oct. 5 match was stopped after six minutes, but the rescheduled contest will be played from the beginning. The six minutes played will be ruled void and the yellow card drawn by NMU’s Justin Portillo has been rescinded.

 

