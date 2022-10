Nusenda Community Stadium is the site of Saturday’s Albuquerque Metro Cross Country Championships.

Albuquerque Academy, Cleveland, Hope Christian, Rio Rancho, Sandia Prep and St. Pius join the 13 teams from Albuquerque Public Schools for the competition.

The boys championship goes off at 11:30 a.m., followed by the girls at noon.

Admission is $5 for adults, students and seniors.