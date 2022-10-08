Lobos look for bounce back win over favored Cowboys

One of the pressing questions heading into the University of New Mexico’s football game against visiting Wyoming on Saturday: How will the Lobos respond after losing to UNLV last week?

Much progress has been seen in Year 3 of coach Danny Gonzales’ rebuild at his alma mater, but last week could be labeled as a huge setback. New Mexico lost 31-20 in a game the Lobos led 17-0 into the second quarter.

“If your offense can give you 17 points, you should never lose,” said UNM sophomore linebacker Cody Moon, who delivered a much-talked-about hit that was called for a penalty for being out of bounds. “… As a defense we need to lock in and be stronger, stronger minded as far as knowing we can win and not giving up. A lot of my teammates don’t know how to win yet. They just need to know it’s possible for this program and get that through the head. Once we get a few wins under our belt we’ll be on a roll.”

UNM (2-3, 0-2 in Mountain West) showed it’s close to becoming a contender, but still not ready for prime time. With seven games remaining, the Lobos believe they can still turn it around because each opponent is capable of being taken down.

Enter Wyoming (3-3, 1-1), which has shown weaknesses on offense and with its pass defense.

The Lobos know they match up well with the Cowboys, who are similar with an aggressive defense and productive running game.

“We’re close,” Gonzales said of becoming a league contender. “We need to make enough plays to make those close games fall our way. Winning a game against UTEP the way we won (27-10 on Sept. 17), it was good and it helps, but there was no pressure in the end. We need to win one where we’re down 24-20 and we drive and make a play. Or we’re up 20-17 and we don’t let them score. Those things are important.”

What was most disappointing for UNM was that the Lobos’ strength — their defense — failed to make a key stop or produce a big play with a 17-0 lead. Gonzales said the Lobos are “resilient,” and he expects them to bounce back. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl knows he can’t underestimate the Lobos. He has yet to beat UNM with Gonzales at the helm.

“Coach Gonzales’ background is a defensive coach and along with Rocky Long those two are kind of a double-headed monster,” Bohl said on Monday at his weekly press conference. “Their front is very disruptive. They play a penetrating style of defense that’s unconventional. Those two know the defense inside and out.”

Bohl said his staff has been diligently studying the Lobos’ 3-3-5 defense, trying to figure out ways to crack a code on an attacking scheme that’s deceptive with movement before the snap.

UNM has shown depth on defense. The Lobos are expected to be without junior linebacker Ray Leutele (foot) for the third straight game. Alec Marenco, a sophomore from Burges High in El Paso, and redshirt sophomore Dion Hunter from Cleveland High have filled in nicely.

Freshman safety A.J. Haulcy has stepped up after the Lobos lost junior Tavian Combs to a season-ending knee injury.