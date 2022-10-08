Prep FB: Pasket-Bell throws for 500 yards, Volcano Vista smacks Cibola

Relentless.

That was the most apropos description of the Volcano Vista Hawks on Friday night. The Hawks fired on all cylinders, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions, and Class 6A’s No. 6-ranked team throttled No. 5 — and previously undefeated — Cibola 57-7 at Nusenda Community Stadium.

Volcano Vista senior quarterback Elliot Paskett-Bell threw for 528 yards and five touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and two TDs on the ground to lead the Hawks.

The District 1-6A victory was somewhat marred when Cibola’s outstanding senior quarterback, Aden Chavez, suffered an apparently serious injury to his lower left leg early in the second quarter. He was on the field for about 10 minutes before he was finally taken off in a wheelchair.

“Rivalry or not,” Volcano Vista coach Chad Wallin said, “you don’t want to see that. Great kid, great quarterback.”

The extent of the injury was not immediately known late Friday night. Daniel Benham, who started the season opener for Cibola while Chavez waited to get ready after moving back to New Mexico from Florida, came on to relieve Chavez. But neither Cougars QB had much success as Volcano Vista piled up a whopping 671 yards in three quarters of work.

The game was called with 16 seconds left in the third quarter after Paskett-Bell’s 77-yard touchdown pass to Devin Banks, and the subsequent PAT.

“Elliot was in complete control,” Wallin said. “He was really motivated, and the kids were really motivated tonight. We kept saying, this game is not played on Twitter, not played in the summer when people are talking about punching you in the face. (Our team) was really motivated for this game.”

Those aforementioned 77 yards were the last in a marvelous performance that Paskett-Bell believed set the school record for yards. He threw for 166 yards in the first quarter, 169 in the second quarter and 193 yards in the third quarter.

“This game every year is a big game for us, and we had a different energy and purpose,” Paskett-Bell said. He was 36 out of 46. “We wanted to take it to them right away and we really did that tonight.”

A five-touchdown loss to Cleveland a week ago, plus the impending matchup with the previously undefeated Cougars (6-1, 1-1) had Volcano Vista (6-2, 1-1) ultra sharp Friday night.

“We needed to bounce back after last week,” Wallin said. “I’m very thrilled with how they played.”

Volcano Vista’s scoring drives in the first half covered 95, 87, 77, 53 and 93 yards.

The Hawks piled up 31 first downs.

In the passing game, Tristan Cordova caught — unofficially — 14 balls for 246 yards and two TDs. Banks also caught two touchdowns passes, and Jace Anderson grabbed the fifth.

“We came out a little bit flat, they did not,” Cibola coach Chris Howe. “that’s a very good football team.”

Cibola’s only points were the result of a kickoff return by Branden Castillo after the Hawks took a 14-0 lead.

But it was 35-7 by halftime, and the loss of Chavez put the Cougars in an impossible spot to come back — something they’ve been proficient at doing all season.

Volcano Vista is idle next week. Cibola visits Rio Rancho.

VOLCANO VISTA 57, CIBOLA 7 (Final in 3Q)

Cibola 7-0-0 — 7

Volcano Vista 14-21-22 — 57

Scoring: VV, Alijah Gonzales 3 run (Devin Ebler kick); VV, Elliot Paskett-Bell 1 run (Ebler kick); C, Branden Castillo 89 kickoff return (PAT); VV, Devin Banks 10 pass from Paskett-Bell (Ebler kick); VV, Tristan Cordova 30 pass from Paskett-Bell (Ebler kick); VV, Jace Anderson 11 pass from Paskett-Bell (Ebler kick); VV, Cordova 52 pass from Paskett-Bell (Ebler kick); VV, Paskett-Bell 26 run (Gonzales run); VV, Banks 77 pass from Paskett-Bell (Ebler kick). Records: VV 6-2, 1-1 in 1-6A; C 6-1, 1-1.

First downs: C 8; VV 31. Rushes-yards: C 19-24; VV 16-143. Passing: C 11-18-0—120; VV 36-46-0—528. Total offense: C 144; VV 671. Punts-avg.: C 4-42.0; VV 0-0. Fumbles-lost: C 1-1; VV 2-0. Penalties-yards: C 8-92; VV 9-127.

ALSO FRIDAY: Eldorado beat Sandia 42-39 in two overtimes at Wilson Stadium, as the Eagles won a District 2-6A matchup. …

In Hobbs, third-ranked Centennial beat No. 4 Hobbs 27-20 in a crucial District 3/4-6A showdown as the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season. …

At Milne Stadium, Highland blasted Pojoaque Valley 56-7. …

In Moriarty, the Fighting Pintos’ defense shut out visiting St. Pius, 13-0. …

In Socorro, No. 3 Silver handed No. 1 Bloomfield its first loss of the season, routing the Bobcats 45-6 in a Class 4A matchup.