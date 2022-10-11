‘Yes’ on Amendment 2 = broadband and jobs

No matter where you live, what job you have, or what grade your child is in, high-speed internet is a must-have for all New Mexicans.

This fall, New Mexico voters will have an opportunity on their ballots to remove bureaucratic obstacles to providing high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state, helping small businesses, workers and students succeed, no matter where they live.

Statewide broadband will give our state the ability to better grow, attract and retain job-creating businesses, and increase the power of small- and home-based businesses to compete in local, national, and even international, markets.

High-speed internet is essential in the classroom, too, helping students conduct research, facilitating distance learning, and enabling educators to share materials and lessons.

The benefits go on and on. Broadband makes remote access to health care easy for patients and doctors, and is now indispensable for public safety personnel and emergency responders who use high-speed internet for disaster preparation, security monitoring and disaster rapid response. Our state’s utilities rely on broadband to provide real-time information on energy usage, creating more efficienct energy use. And individuals with disabilities benefit from broadband because it helps them stay connected and communicate.

On the back of your ballot this November, you’ll see Constitutional Amendment 2, which amends an outdated part of our state’s Constitution that prohibits state funding from being used for such things as internet infrastructure, water and wastewater services, and other basic needs. New Mexico is continually building infrastructure that we all use – roads, highways, drainage facilities and more. In today’s world, access to the internet is just as vital and should be treated no differently.

It’s past time to build high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state for all New Mexicans to use. This amendment would add high-speed internet, energy, water and wastewater to the list of critical infrastructure projects the state can fund. None of these services is a luxury. They are necessities for all hardworking New Mexicans.

This proposed amendment is modeled after previous constitutional amendments that have been passed by voters, allowing the state to support affordable housing, provide tuition for military veterans, create jobs and fund other important programs.

New Mexico students, employees and small-business owners who work hard should have all the tools they need to succeed. A “Yes” vote on Constitutional Amendment 2 will remove a major obstacle to their success. We encourage voters across New Mexico to vote “Yes” on Constitutional Amendment 2 on the back of your ballot.