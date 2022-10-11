Editorial: LFC report shows CYFD’s failures with kids are nothing new

The whole idea of a state children’s department is to ensure our kids are safe at home. Safe from physical and sexual abuse. Safe from neglect, maltreatment and malnourishment. Safe from being locked in dog kennels and chained to beds.

While recent events anecdotally give little confidence that the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is up to the task, a recent legislative report underscores the seriousness of the agency’s shortcomings, saying “New Mexico’s rates for repeat maltreatment are among the worst in the nation.”

About 43% of children in New Mexico who had a substantiated serious injury from physical abuse or neglect came from families who had a prior involvement with CYFD in the preceding 12 months. Fourteen percent of children substantiated by CYFD as having been maltreated were victims of another substantiated maltreatment allegation within a year, according to the report.

Child maltreatment, which includes abuse and neglect, causes physical, psychological and behavioral consequences, the Legislative Finance Committee reported. “The consequences when children experience repeat maltreatment are potentially devastating.” Reducing repeat maltreatment is the primary measure of New Mexico’s child welfare system “and one on which the CYFD continues to perform poorly,” the report says.

The latest tragic case to make headlines occurred in Texico. Just last month, a third woman was arrested in an alleged child abuse conspiracy in Texico where hungry, barely dressed children were reportedly locked outside in dog kennels in winter conditions or chained to their beds.

CYFD had responded to the Texico home multiple times, and even removed the children at least once after they were found in dog cages. But the children were somehow returned to the home to face more horrors.

CYFD’s intense desire to preserve a family unit is commendable. But the LFC report and coverage of recent atrocities show too many tragedies that CYFD’s own employees say could have, should have, been avoided.

CYFD Secretary Barbara Vigil says the agency’s “underperformance is a condition of systemic challenges that have manifested over many years.”

Vigil has a point about systemic challenges. We are a poor state with a lot of substance abuse. But money alone isn’t the answer. Since 2018, lawmakers have increased CYFD preventive services expenditures tenfold to $11.1 million.

The secretary acknowledges high turnover and too many staff vacancies are serious challenges, and addressing those issues will be a top priority. CYFD officials recently said they had 67 vacant investigator and investigative supervisor positions in its protective services division, out of a total 221 positions statewide.

As the legislative report noted, prevention and early intervention are key to reducing repeat child maltreatment. That’s hard to do if you don’t have the needed staff.

“The reason why workforce is so critical to this is that the solution to repeat maltreatment is really effective family engagement,” said Deputy Secretary Beth Gillia. “When we have really engaged families in a meaningful way and support them through the traumas they have experienced, they do better.”

But, “When we have high rates of turnover, we can’t offer that level of support that we know is necessary for families,” she said.

Sarah Meadows, acting director for CYFD data and evaluation, said the vast majority of repeat maltreatment in New Mexico is neglect, and the risk factors are issues that take time to resolve such as housing instability and substance abuse.

Vigil says “public comments about CYFD that are critical are not helpful in improving morale of our employees.”

Point taken.

But until CYFD better protects children, and gives its employees the policies they need to put each child in the best situation possible, she shouldn’t expect many accolades.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.