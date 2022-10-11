Sports SpeakUp: Disgruntled fan upset about Lobos-Aggies viewing options

I AM disappointed that Saturday’s football game in Las Cruces between NMSU and UNM will not be available on a mainstream Albuquerque TV station. I do not have Comcast and Bally Sports Arizona is showing it on a delay basis. Surely Learfield could have made a deal with the over-the-air station that carries Lobo football.

— Disgruntled Aggie Fan

WELL, THE second week in a row Lobo football plays a partial game. Coach Gonzales needs to remember there are four quarters.

— Stavros

KARMA. TENNESSEE 40, LSU 13, in Baton Rouge, and Tennessee took their foot off the gas pedal in the 4th quarter, unlike LSU, who, against us, continued to throw the ball in the 4th quarter when the game was clearly over. You win with class and you lose with class. Karma. It remains undefeated…

— George Scott

I WOULD rather be an outlier than attend a UNM football game. Per the CBS football poll, the MWC has 5 of the bottom twenty teams in the country with UNM being 113 out of 131.

— Hunchback Jimmy

SAUDI ARABIA has shelled out close to a billion dollars, if not more, on the LIV golf tour with no return on investment. Yesterday, the Saudi’s cut oil production to inflate the cost of oil. Now we are financing LIV, every time we fill up our tank.

— Dave