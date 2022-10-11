Talking Grammer, Ep. 49: Lobos Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.

In Episode 49 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I have a conversation with the Lobos’ two returning All-Mountain West guards, Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., about what they learned in Year 1 at UNM about themselves and each other, and what fans should expect from Year 2 from the highest scoring returning backcourt in the league. Both have NCAA Tournament expectations, but don’t shy away from acknowledging the work starts with defense.

An article using excerpts from the podcast conversation was posted Oct. 10 (and published in print Oct. 11).

The podcast can be heard on the following:

• SoundCloud (Ep. 49)

• iTunes (Ep. 49)

• Spotify (Ep. 49)

For the full 49-episode archive of the Talking Grammer podcast, CLICK HERE.

• SoundCloud

• iTunes

• Spotify