Governor rescinds four proclamations as colonial legacy lingers

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday used her authority to rescind four proclamations issued by territorial governors in the 1850s and 1860s, citing a history of “shameful” government cruelty toward Native Americans that continues to reverberate.

The proclamations rescinded via executive order on Indigenous Peoples Day, among other things, described certain Native American tribes as “outlaws” and barred tribal members from being included in official census counts.

They were issued by three different former New Mexico territorial governors – James Calhoun, Robert Mitchell and William Pile.

The 1869 proclamation issued by Mitchell, for instance, authorized citizens of New Mexico Territory to use “sufficient force” to protect the general population against any members of the Navajo Nation and Gila Apache tribe found outside their reservation boundaries.

While the rescinded proclamations no longer carried any practical heft, Lujan Grisham said it was important to officially rescind their messages.

“We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past,” the governor said in a statement. “But we can work together to heal old wounds and build stronger bonds between us.”

The proclamations were brought to the attention of the Governor’s Office by Santa Fe city historian Valerie Rangel, who said she began researching the existence of any such proclamations in New Mexico after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last year rescinded proclamations that led to the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre.

She said Monday that she eventually tracked down the proclamations in a book housed in a California library.

“I feel as though not enough history is really understood after the Long Walk,” said Rangel, referring to the 1864 relocation of Navajo families by the U.S. military from their ancestral land. “Just bringing this up will bring to light more discussion and more stories.”

Rangel, who is part Apache and part Navajo, said some of her own ancestors were killed and others forced into exile by military actions.

In 2019, New Mexico officially scrapped Columbus Day from the list of official state holidays in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day after Lujan Grisham signed legislation sponsored by Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo.

Other states have also made the switch, though the federal holiday honoring Italian explorer Christopher Columbus remains in place. Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday of October.

New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest percentages of Native American residents, making up about 12.4% of the state’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

However, the state’s complex multicultural history has been the source of tension amid a recent anti-colonialism movement. Two years ago, Native American activists and their supporters used cargo straps and chains to topple a controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza, known as the “Soldier’s Monument,” that had stood for more than 150 years.

And, on Monday, at least 100 protesters marched through downtown Santa Fe, shouted at tourists and called for the removal of a monument to Kit Carson, who led the U.S. Army displacement operation that forced more than 10,000 Navajo to the Bosque Redondo Reservation outside Fort Sumner.

The two-hour demonstration ended with some protesters splashing red and yellow paint on a monument to Carson that sits outside a federal courthouse just north of the Plaza.

Journal Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay contributed to this report.