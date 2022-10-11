 ABQ housing inventory up as mortgage rates continue to climb - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ housing inventory up as mortgage rates continue to climb

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

A for sale sign hangs outside of a home at 6221 Agate NW. The median sales price stood at $340,000 for a single-family detached home in the Albuquerque metro area in September. (Liam DeBonis/Journal)

The inventory of homes for sale has increased in Albuquerque’s metro area in September, but so too has the median sales price for a single-family detached home.

In September, the inventory stood at 1,408. There were also 1,027 new listings, according to a report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.

The inventory of homes for sale is up by about 253 from the same month last year, which translates to a nearly 22% increase. It’s also an increase of 133 single-family detached homes from August.

“The biggest news for September is that we’re starting to see a substantial increase in homes for sale,” GAAR President Bridget Gilbert said. “While home prices are still up month over month, the local market is beginning to normalize.”

The median sales price in September stood at $340,000, up by $10,000 from the previous month. September’s median sales price was also the highest it’s been since May, when the median sales price was $340,500.

Over the summer, single-family detached home prices floated between $330,000 and $334,250 before shooting back up last month.

Single-family detached homes stood on the market for an average of 19 days last month, according to the report. That’s up by six days year over year, and by three days from August.

Homes going under contract — known as pending sales — stood at 825 last month. That’s a year-over-year decrease of 305, or 27%, according to the report. It is also a decrease from August, when pending sales were over 1,000.

But rising interest rates and home prices have also cooled the market in some respect. According to Freddie Mac, government-backed mortgage company, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate stands at 6.66% — the highest it has been in over a decade and double what it was last year.

Higher mortgage rates may push buyers to the single-family attached home market. According to the GAAR report, the median sales price stood at $248,000 for single-family detached homes in September.

But the supply is much more limited. There were about 112 new listings and 93 attached homes for sale in September. Homes also stood on the market for an average of eight days, a decrease from 12 days last September.

