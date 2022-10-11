 Penguin Chill exhibit closed as bird flu precaution - Albuquerque Journal

Penguin Chill exhibit closed as bird flu precaution

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

As a precaution against avian influenza virus, the Penguin Chill exhibit at the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been closed until further notice, BioPark officials said Tuesday.

Most of the birds at the BioPark, including at Heritage Farms on the grounds of the Botanic Garden, were removed to their indoor shelters last week.

Dr. Carol Bradford, the zoo’s senior veterinarian, said some birds at the zoo remain on exhibit, but their enclosures have been covered with tarps.

Thus far, no birds at the BioPark have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, she said. The BioPark is still waiting on test results from ducks and other birds at Tingley Beach.

“We don’t really manage the wild waterfowl over at Tingley,” Bradford said. If they did test positive, because they are wild, they would not be culled, she said.

Among the biggest concerns about avian flu is the potential damage that could be done to the commercial poultry industry. News reports indicate that entire farm-raised populations are quarantined and often destroyed, which decreases the national supply and raises the price of poultry at the grocery store.

