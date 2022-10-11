 State receives $74M for small business investment - Albuquerque Journal

State receives $74M for small business investment

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The state is getting federal dollars to help boost small business investment across New Mexico.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department on Tuesday announced the state received $74.4 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative.

The money will be used to “boost capital assistance and invest in socially and economically disadvantaged businesses,” according to the release.

The state’s Economic Development Department will use the money for venture capital/equity and collateral support programs.

EDD said it will work with California-based Avivar Capital to advise the venture capital and equity program development, and to help identify capital needs for socially and economically disadvantaged business owners in the state.

EDD has also requested proposals from investment funds to help underserved businesses grow and create jobs.

About $9 million will be put towards the department’s Collateral Assistance Program. The program improves private lending to small businesses “by bridging collateral requirements at banks and financial institutions,” according to the news release.

“Small businesses are the backbone of so many New Mexico communities, but they often have difficulty finding and qualifying for the assistance they need to grow and create jobs,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “We now have more capital to support small businesses, making them more resilient and better able to serve the needs of their communities.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State receives $74M for small business investment

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect held; diary describes desire to ... Suspect held; diary describes desire to go on a killing spree
2
Candidates facing off again in redrawn CD3
2022 election
After redistricting, the congressional seat now ... After redistricting, the congressional seat now stretches farther into more conservative parts of the state
3
10-year-old is a 'great example of resiliency'
ABQnews Seeker
This week, the Arthritis Foundation is ... This week, the Arthritis Foundation is summoning local and area residents to support t ...
4
Ronchetti outraises Lujan Grisham as Election Day nears
2022 election
Incumbent has raised in excess of ... Incumbent has raised in excess of $11.1 million, while the challenger has raised more than $7.8
5
County offering up to $3K payments for essential workers
ABQnews Seeker
Essential workers in Bernalillo County's private ... Essential workers in Bernalillo County's private sector will soon be eligible for a $3,000 government-funded grant. The county commission on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating ...
6
AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas ... New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. ...
7
Bernalillo County Sheriff candidates trade accusations
ABQnews Seeker
Barbs are flying between the Democratic ... Barbs are flying between the Democratic and Republican candidates for Bernalillo County sheriff
8
BernCo names new MDC chief
ABQnews Seeker
a man who has spent more ... a man who has spent more than 27 years working at eight different facilities and is now a warden in southern Texas. Jason Jones ...
9
Rain checks for canceled fiesta events
ABQnews Seeker
Days after the 50th Albuquerque International ... Days after the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta wound up, people were still talking about it on social media. Many of them noted that ...