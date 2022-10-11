County plans needle cleanup in Downtown ABQ

Bernalillo County will be doing used syringe cleanup and harm reduction Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Albuquerque.

Thom Thorpe, Bernalillo County spokesman, said the efforts will kick off the upcoming keepNMalive fentanyl awareness campaign.

He said the cleanup will go from 2 p.m. to 3:30 and anyone willing to volunteer can meet at Second and Tijeras NW.

“Discarded syringes and needles are just an unfortunate byproduct of certain substance use,” county Behavioral Health Services Director Margarita Chavez said in a release. “This is an excellent learning experience for all citizens and a chance to find out how to get a needle pickup in your area.”

Thorpe said volunteers will walk the streets to pick up used syringes and give water and overdose-reversal kits to those who may need them.

“The outreach team will bring all necessary supplies, such as gloves, grabbers, and sharps containers for those who wish to learn and participate,” he said.