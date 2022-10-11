 County plans needle cleanup in Downtown ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

County plans needle cleanup in Downtown ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County will be doing used syringe cleanup and harm reduction Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Albuquerque.

Thom Thorpe, Bernalillo County spokesman, said the efforts will kick off the upcoming keepNMalive fentanyl awareness campaign.

He said the cleanup will go from 2 p.m. to 3:30 and anyone willing to volunteer can meet at Second and Tijeras NW.

“Discarded syringes and needles are just an unfortunate byproduct of certain substance use,” county Behavioral Health Services Director Margarita Chavez said in a release. “This is an excellent learning experience for all citizens and a chance to find out how to get a needle pickup in your area.”

Thorpe said volunteers will walk the streets to pick up used syringes and give water and overdose-reversal kits to those who may need them.

“The outreach team will bring all necessary supplies, such as gloves, grabbers, and sharps containers for those who wish to learn and participate,” he said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » County plans needle cleanup in Downtown ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect held; diary describes desire to ... Suspect held; diary describes desire to go on a killing spree
2
Candidates facing off again in redrawn CD3
2022 election
After redistricting, the congressional seat now ... After redistricting, the congressional seat now stretches farther into more conservative parts of the state
3
10-year-old is a 'great example of resiliency'
ABQnews Seeker
This week, the Arthritis Foundation is ... This week, the Arthritis Foundation is summoning local and area residents to support t ...
4
Ronchetti outraises Lujan Grisham as Election Day nears
2022 election
Incumbent has raised in excess of ... Incumbent has raised in excess of $11.1 million, while the challenger has raised more than $7.8
5
County offering up to $3K payments for essential workers
ABQnews Seeker
Essential workers in Bernalillo County's private ... Essential workers in Bernalillo County's private sector will soon be eligible for a $3,000 government-funded grant. The county commission on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating ...
6
AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas ... New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. ...
7
Bernalillo County Sheriff candidates trade accusations
ABQnews Seeker
Barbs are flying between the Democratic ... Barbs are flying between the Democratic and Republican candidates for Bernalillo County sheriff
8
BernCo names new MDC chief
ABQnews Seeker
a man who has spent more ... a man who has spent more than 27 years working at eight different facilities and is now a warden in southern Texas. Jason Jones ...
9
Rain checks for canceled fiesta events
ABQnews Seeker
Days after the 50th Albuquerque International ... Days after the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta wound up, people were still talking about it on social media. Many of them noted that ...