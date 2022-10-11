NM teacher vacancies near pre-pandemic levels

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

While New Mexico is still some way off from having all the teachers it needs, there seems to be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

The number of teacher vacancies in the state is down to about 690 according to this year’s report by New Mexico State University’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center, also known as SOAR.

That’s a 34% decrease from last year, when the center estimated the state’s teacher vacancies at about 1,048. In 2020, the center put the number at 571.

“(This) is similar to what we saw pre-pandemic,” SOAR director Rachel Boren said.

The report comes after Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in September that the state had cut vacancy numbers by about 300 positions, while acknowledging that New Mexico still has “a way to go.”

“Three hundred does not address 1,000,” he said in September. “We’ve still got 650, almost 700, teacher (positions) that we … need to fill.”

He added that staff are desperately needed in several other areas, such as bus driving, special education, school counseling and social work. The SOAR report found 193 special education teacher vacancies – the largest need among all teachers – and 187 vacancies for elementary school teachers, the second most-needed type of teachers.

There are 1,344 educator vacancies in New Mexico overall when counting such positions as educational assistants, school counselors, administrators and so forth, according to the SOAR report. Last year, there were 1,727 overall.

Legislative analysts argued this summer that the 2021 report represented a snapshot in time and that the overall number of public school teachers in New Mexico grew by 996 – including 470 teachers in charter schools, which the SOAR report doesn’t count – between 2017 and 2021.

That happened as student enrollment has fallen over the past five years, analysts said.

There are several factors in the recruitment and retention of teachers, including their preparation and their school’s leadership once they get into classrooms.

New Mexico has made some gains in its teacher pipeline efforts, SOAR found, with 1,886 students admitted into educator preparation programs last school year and 1,027 completing programs. Those numbers are up from last year by 290 and 48, respectively.

The PED also reported in August that it had issued more than 2,100 new teacher licenses since February, but it wasn’t clear Tuesday how many of those teachers had been placed in schools because the department is still waiting for 40-day school data.

The state Legislature has also taken steps to improve the quality of its principals and school administration, setting aside $2.5 million for principal professional development in this fiscal year.

In a written statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also attributed the drop in vacancies to raises in the minimum salaries of teachers approved unanimously by lawmakers earlier this year, as well as the Teacher Loan Repayment Program, which reached more than 600 teachers over the past year.

“More educators in classrooms means more high-quality instruction for New Mexico students, building the strongest possible educational foundation for future generations,” she said.