Amat, Lobo men’s golfers win Nevada tourney

By ABQJournal News Staff

The University of New Mexico men’s golf team poses with its hardware from winning the University of Nevada tournament Tuesday in Reno. (Courtesy of UNM)

RENO, Nev. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team captured its first title of the season at the Wolf Pack Classic with a strong final round Tuesday at Hidden Valley Country Club. The Lobos shot 13-under during the final round to finish at 31-under and win the tournament for the second consecutive year. Junior Bastien Amat shot a final round 66, tied for the low round of the day, to win his first collegiate title at 14-under, posting a three-shot victory. For winning the individual title, Amat receives an exemption into next year’s Barracuda Championship, the Lake Tahoe stop on the PGA TOUR. That event will be July 20-23 at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif. It marked the second straight year a Lobo was medalist at the Wolf Pack Classic, as Albert Boneta took home the individual title last year. New Mexico climbed from third place to first place during the final round to record a four-shot victory in the 12-team tournament. San Diego State was second at 27-under, followed by BYU at 22-under, San Diego at 21-under and San Francisco at 20-under.       “Our guys played great today,” said head coach Glen Millican. “Everyone was in it all day for us. We played well to start, got our way into contention and then finished really well. Start to finish, all three rounds went well and a lot of credit goes to the way they got it done today. I was very happy to see Bastien win his first collegiate event. He is a great player who works hard, and it is awesome to see it pay off in a big way this week.”  Three Lobos finished in the top 10 of the individual leaderboard, led by Amat’s victory. Matthew Watkins had the best finish of his collegiate career, finishing T-5th at 8-under after a final round 70. Boneta had his second top-10 of the season with a T-8th at 7-under after shooting even par 72 on Tuesday. Carson Herron tied his collegiate best round with a 67 on Tuesday, while Virgilio Paz shot 73 to round out the lineup. Brandon Shong, playing as an individual, shot a final round 68 on Tuesday. The event concluded the fall schedule for the Lobos. New Mexico will return to action Jan. 30-31 when it opens the spring schedule with the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson.

Wolfpack Final by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

 

