Proposed anti-harassment changes fail on tie vote

SANTA FE – A proposal to update how sexual harassment investigations are conducted at the Roundhouse failed on a tie vote Tuesday, even as Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike called for a change in culture at the Legislature.

The proposed policy would have added an outside attorney – not a member of the Legislature – to a key panel that investigates harassment complaints lodged against lawmakers in a largely secretive internal process.

The lawyer would have served as chairperson of the investigative subcommittee convened to review a complaint and would have been in position to cast a tie-breaking vote to ensure the group reached a decision.

In some cases, officials said, action has stalled when the subcommittee deadlocks on a 2-2 vote, with Democrats and Republicans split on whether to move forward with a public hearing on the allegations.

Coincidentally, the proposal to change the policy and add a fifth member also failed on a tie vote Tuesday – with all six Republican members of the Legislative Council voting “no” and one Democrat, Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, joining them to block the changes. Seven Democrats voted in favor.

Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, and other opponents objected to adding someone who isn’t a member of the Legislature to a committee otherwise made up of lawmakers.

He also wasn’t bothered that an investigation could be halted on a tie vote. Having a four-person committee evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, he said, ensures an allegation won’t move forward unless there’s at least some bipartisan support.

“You’re possibly ruining someone’s political career and maybe their employment if there’s a finding,” Brandt said. “It’s a serious thing.”

Supporters, in turn, said that adding the fifth member would make it easier for the investigation to result in a determination one way or another.

“It’s broken, and it should have been fixed,” Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, said after the meeting.

The proposal came after a prominent state senator – Democrat Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque – was accused of sexual harassment and abusive behavior in a complaint filed by a lobbyist earlier this year.

The investigation ended without an investigative subcommittee issuing a finding of probable cause. But exactly what happened, including any votes taken, isn’t clear because of secrecy provisions outlined in state law.

Reshaping the confidentiality law would require action by the full Legislature during a legislative session.

But the Legislative Council – a group of high-ranking lawmakers who meet between sessions – has authority to make changes to the anti-harassment policy outlining how complaints are investigated. Tuesday’s proposal failed on a 7-7 vote.

Lan Sena, policy director for the Center for Civic Policy, an advocacy group, said the failed vote is a sign of the unsafe environment at the Roundhouse.

“This vote killed any semblance of confidence that the public would have that this Legislature could police itself,” she said.

Some lawmakers shared personal stories as they pleaded with their colleagues to treat each other – and members of the public – with more respect.

Without mentioning names, Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, D-Albuquerque, said she had endured public humiliation and harassment from a fellow legislator.

“There was no recourse for me to address what I had been subjected to,” she said.