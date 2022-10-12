 Bernalillo County names new chief for MDC - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County names new chief for MDC

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Jason Jones, the new chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center (Bernalillo County)

Bernalillo County has hired a new chief for the Metropolitan Detention Center – a man who has spent more than 27 years working at eight different facilities and is now a warden in southern Texas.

Jason Jones will start the job on Oct. 25. He replaces Rosanne Otero Gonzales, who was serving on an interim basis after Greg Richardson retired at the end of June.

“The county will continue to support and provide a safe and secure facility for our staff and inmates with Chief Jones at the helm,” said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “He brings a strong work ethic, a wealth of experience, and the determination and drive to ensure that MDC and its great staff succeed and flourish.”

MDC has been plagued by understaffing – more than 50% of security staff positions were vacant as of Aug. 1 – causing inmates to be put on lockdown frequently and attorneys to avoid in-person visits.

Jones, who has been a warden for the past 12 years, began his career as a correctional officer and moved up the ranks.

The jail where he works – East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa, Texas – houses more than 1,400 inmates and has a staff of 275, according to a news release from the county. The MDC, on the other hand, houses an average of 1,200 inmates and, when fully staffed, employs more than 500 correctional officers.

“Corrections is in my blood, and bringing my experience and drive to a new position with new challenges is exciting … ” Jones said. “New Mexico and the Albuquerque area have always held a special place for me, and now I can live and work in a place I truly appreciate.”

Jones has not worked in New Mexico, but said his family owns land near Alto in Lincoln County, where they plan to eventually retire.

