Editorial: Congress must turn benefits cliff into a slope to get workers

“Help Wanted: Pay starting at $16/hour.”

We’ve all seen the signs around the Albuquerque Metro area as employers seek to add workers to their operations at a time when New Mexico’s worker participation rate is far lower than the national average. And, while there are those who like to grouse that “nobody wants to work any more,” the fact is that folks on the lower-income scale who live check to check are often in a position where it makes zero economic sense to take a job, extra shift, a promotion or a second job because they will lose much more in public assistance benefits.

So they don’t work, or don’t work to their potential. It’s a matter of basic math. Who can blame them?

Just under 57% of New Mexicans 16 and older were in the labor force in June, compared to 62% nationally, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Moreover, as of June 2021, nearly half of all New Mexicans were enrolled in at least one income support or health program from the state Human Services Department, according to the Legislative Finance Committee.

New Mexico is now No. 1 nationally in reliance on Medicaid for health care, with 46% of the state’s population enrolled in the program for low-income people — and which now pays for 84% of the births across the state.

That level of enrollment underscores the state’s chronically high poverty rate.

Under such government programs, a household can lose income support benefits if its income increases, the LFC reported, so, the value of the increased income “may not outweigh the loss in benefits, which can create work disincentives.”

Consider the following scenario, provided by the New Mexico Human Services Department:

If a single dad with two children, ages 2 and 5, making New Mexico’s minimum wage of $11.50 worked 20 hours a week, he would qualify for $469 of monthly SNAP food benefits, partial cash assistance, and be eligible for Medicaid for him and his children.

The same dad working a full-time job at the same minimum wage of $11.50 (assuming no deductions) will not qualify for cash assistance and will qualify for only $227 in monthly SNAP food benefits. He will still be eligible for Medicaid for him and his children.

The example goes on to say that the single dad will lose his Medicaid coverage if he makes $15.28 or more per hour with full-time employment, but his children will keep their Medicaid coverage.

So that $16 figure employers are relying on as a lure is far from a no-brainer — it instead forces the hypothetical worker in the above example to determine if it’s worth losing cash and food assistance, and health care coverage.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of New Mexicans stand to lose their Medicaid come January. When the pandemic hit, the federal government agreed to kick in additional funding under the condition states could not make eligibility more difficult and could not disenroll anyone who was no longer eligible until the federal government declared an end to its COVID-19 public health emergency.

When that happens — possibly Jan. 15, 2023 — the “unwinding” will remove between 85,000 and 100,000 New Mexicans from Medicaid rolls.

Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase said a reduction in supplemental assistance for food may also drive people back into the workforce and off Medicaid.

While it is ultimately Congress’ responsibility to fix the benefits “cliff,” last year, state lawmakers approved a 2.75% tax increase on a wide range of health insurance premiums, starting on Jan. 1, 2022. This “affordability fund” is supposed to help underwrite health-exchange insurance offerings for those who have to leave Medicaid coverage because of increased earnings.

That’s assuming they take the job, extra shifts, promotion or second job. Rather than expecting states to construct safety nets for safety nets, it would be so much better for individuals, families and the economy if Congress stops disincentivizing work and turns that benefits cliff into a slope.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.