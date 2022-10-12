 AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico College post - Albuquerque Journal

AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico College post

By Associated Press

ESPANOLA, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. Balderas is leaving office at the end of this year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that another finalist is Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department and who hails from Española Valley.

The other two finalists are from outside New Mexico: Dr. Bruno G. Hicks, vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College in Georgia, and Dr. David L. Johns, president of Ferrum College in Virginia.

Barbara Medina has led Northern New Mexico College on an interim basis since the departure of Rick Bailey, who left in January to become president of Southern Oregon University.

Balderas, 49, served two terms as state auditor before moving on to the attorney general’s office, and was elected in 2014 and 2018. He is a graduate of New Mexico Highlands University and the University of New Mexico Law School.

Trujillo, a graduate of New Mexico State University, has been an associate professor of English/Chicano studies at Northern since 2010 and was the college’s director of equity and diversity from 2013-20.

She was appointed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as deputy secretary of the Higher Education Department in 2020 and supervises six of nine divisions including academic policy, adult education and information technology.

Hicks is high-ranking administrator at Dalton State, a federally designated Hispanic-serving institution, while Johns has been president at Ferrum College since 2018.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico College post

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect held; diary describes desire to ... Suspect held; diary describes desire to go on a killing spree
2
Candidates facing off again in redrawn CD3
2022 election
After redistricting, the congressional seat now ... After redistricting, the congressional seat now stretches farther into more conservative parts of the state
3
10-year-old is a 'great example of resiliency'
ABQnews Seeker
This week, the Arthritis Foundation is ... This week, the Arthritis Foundation is summoning local and area residents to support t ...
4
Ronchetti outraises Lujan Grisham as Election Day nears
2022 election
Incumbent has raised in excess of ... Incumbent has raised in excess of $11.1 million, while the challenger has raised more than $7.8
5
County offering up to $3K payments for essential workers
ABQnews Seeker
Essential workers in Bernalillo County's private ... Essential workers in Bernalillo County's private sector will soon be eligible for a $3,000 government-funded grant. The county commission on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating ...
6
AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas ... New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. ...
7
Bernalillo County Sheriff candidates trade accusations
ABQnews Seeker
Barbs are flying between the Democratic ... Barbs are flying between the Democratic and Republican candidates for Bernalillo County sheriff
8
BernCo names new MDC chief
ABQnews Seeker
a man who has spent more ... a man who has spent more than 27 years working at eight different facilities and is now a warden in southern Texas. Jason Jones ...
9
Rain checks for canceled fiesta events
ABQnews Seeker
Days after the 50th Albuquerque International ... Days after the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta wound up, people were still talking about it on social media. Many of them noted that ...