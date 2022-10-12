 Former Cleveland High players are confident Ridenour will improve Lobo offense - Albuquerque Journal

Former Cleveland High players are confident Ridenour will improve Lobo offense

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo linebacker Dion Hunter (44), shown in a 2021 practice, has confidence in his former high school coach Heath Ridenour, who has been promoted to offensive coordinator at UNM. (Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal)

From a vantage point on the other side of the ball (mostly), Dion Hunter and Joe Maez watched as coach Heath Ridenour’s Cleveland High School offenses averaged 42.3 points per game from 2015-2021.

Tuesday, two days after their high school coach was named the New Mexico Lobos’ interim offensive coordinator after the firing of Derek Warehime, Hunter and Maez, Lobos both, gave two enthusiastic thumbs up.

Quarterback Miles Kendrick didn’t play for Cleveland but has had Ridenour as his position coach since they each arrived early this year. He, too, likes what he sees.

The Journal’s first thought on Tuesday was to interview Ridenour himself, as well as sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong, a key contributor to some of Ridenour’s most prolific Cleveland teams. Neither was made available – Ridenour because he has yet to work a game as a coordinator, Wysong for disciplinary reasons.

Hunter, Maez and Kendrick were happy to help.

Heath Ridenour

Hunter played inside linebacker and some at tight end for the Storm from 2015-18. Asked what he believes Ridenour does best as an offensive coach, he went straight to the basics.

“I think what he does best … is move the ball and score touchdowns,” Hunter said. “Also, he’s a coach from New Mexico, so I think that adds a little bit more of a chip on our shoulder, a bit more pride in how we do things.”

Maez is a walk-on freshman tight end for the Lobos but was a second-team Journal All-Metro defensive lineman last fall. Where Ridenour’s offensive credentials are concerned, he’s a firm believer.

“(Ridenour is) really good at adjusting,” Maez said. “Figuring out what to fix, what not to do. He learns. That’s what I like about him.

“Real game-ready. He comes prepared.”

One of head coach Danny Gonzales’s stated reasons for Warehime’s dismissal was a lack of effective adjustments as games progressed. The Lobos (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) jumped out to 17-0 and 14-0 early leads in their past two games but were outscored 58-3 thereafter.

Ridenour at Cleveland, Maez said, “always had a backup plan for a backup plan … from the (coaches’) box or on the field, wherever he’s at, he’s just making constant adjustments.”

Gonzales has said schematic changes in the offense won’t be dramatic, but Kendrick said he’s expecting a more aggressive and more creative approach in an attempt to make opposing defenses react to the Lobos and not vice versa.

“There’ll be a little bit of different window dressing on the offense,” he said. “… The concepts and things like that won’t be drastically different, but just trying to have a little bit more window dressing and (adding) a little bit more creativity to what we do.”

In terms of Ridenour’s coaching demeanor, the three Lobos agreed that their new offensive coordinator strikes the right notes.

“I’d say his demeanor is, for sure, we need to be physical and we need to get after it and we really need to be the aggressors,” Hunter said.

Ridenour, Maez said, has an edge – but always with a purpose.

“He gets fired up when he wants to … but he’s not someone that’s gonna get in your face and start screaming at you for no reason,” Maez said. “I mean, no one learns off that.

“He’s laid-back in a sense, but it’s a good demeanor where you’re gonna learn.”

Kendrick said Ridenour has earned the trust of the Lobos’ quarterbacks.

“He’s been honest with us from day one, and I think that’s what we can appreciate as a position group,” Kendrick said. “… I think when you can count on someone telling you the truth, you can count on all the other things that (coaches) are trying to get you to do as far as schematics and attacking the defense.

“We know that we can trust in coach Ridenour. He’s not gonna put us in position to fail. He’s gonna put us in position to succeed.”

Saturday
New Mexico at New Mexico State, 6 p.m., FloSports app; 770 AM/96.3 FM; 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)

