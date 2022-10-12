United, Galaxy to try again on Wednesday

Take two, with fairer conditions expected this time for New Mexico United.

The first of two matches at Isotopes Park to wrap up the 2022 United Soccer League championship division regular season is Wednesday vs. LA Galaxy II. It’s essentially a do-over from last Wednesday, when unsafe playing conditions created by rain and soggy turf suspended the match after six minutes.

The makeup essentially is a do-over, with the game starting from scratch and the yellow card awarded to United’s Justin Portillo voided.

Meanwhile, temperature is expected to be 68 degrees at kickoff with no chance of rain, per weather.com.

United (11-9-12) is in the eighth spot and on the outside of a seven-team Western Conference playoff bracket. But because it plays twice this week, it has opportunity.

El Paso (13-13-7) plays its regular season finale early at Tampa Bay. If El Paso loses or draws, a United win vs. Galaxy II (11-15-6) assures a playoff berth.

New Mexico wraps its regular season Saturday at home vs. Colorado Springs. If United wins out this week and Sacramento (14-11-8) loses its last two, New Mexico then can host a playoff game for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Tickets sold for the Oct. 5 match are valid for the rescheduled contest. Fans unable to attend can request a ticket credit at the club’s website, newmexicoutd.com.

Wednesday’s game promotion is Hispanic Heritage Night. The club says it will be “celebrating with performances and honoring our Hispanic community throughout the match.”

United and Galaxy II played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 14 in California.

Wednesday

LA Galaxy II at NM United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV