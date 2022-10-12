 United, Galaxy to try again on Wednesday - Albuquerque Journal

United, Galaxy to try again on Wednesday

By Journal Staff Report

Take two, with fairer conditions expected this time for New Mexico United.

The first of two matches at Isotopes Park to wrap up the 2022 United Soccer League championship division regular season is Wednesday vs. LA Galaxy II. It’s essentially a do-over from last Wednesday, when unsafe playing conditions created by rain and soggy turf suspended the match after six minutes.

The makeup essentially is a do-over, with the game starting from scratch and the yellow card awarded to United’s Justin Portillo voided.

Meanwhile, temperature is expected to be 68 degrees at kickoff with no chance of rain, per weather.com.

United (11-9-12) is in the eighth spot and on the outside of a seven-team Western Conference playoff bracket. But because it plays twice this week, it has opportunity.

El Paso (13-13-7) plays its regular season finale early at Tampa Bay. If El Paso loses or draws, a United win vs. Galaxy II (11-15-6) assures a playoff berth.

New Mexico wraps its regular season Saturday at home vs. Colorado Springs. If United wins out this week and Sacramento (14-11-8) loses its last two, New Mexico then can host a playoff game for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Tickets sold for the Oct. 5 match are valid for the rescheduled contest. Fans unable to attend can request a ticket credit at the club’s website, newmexicoutd.com.

Wednesday’s game promotion is Hispanic Heritage Night. The club says it will be “celebrating with performances and honoring our Hispanic community throughout the match.”

United and Galaxy II played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 14 in California.

Wednesday
LA Galaxy II at NM United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV

Home » From the newspaper » United, Galaxy to try again on Wednesday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
United, Galaxy to try again on Wednesday
Featured Sports
Take two, with fairer conditions expected ... Take two, with fairer conditions expected this time for New Mexico United.The first of ...
2
Former Cleveland High players are confident Ridenour will improve ...
College
From a vantage point on the ... From a vantage point on the other side of the ball (mostly), Dion Hunter and Joe Maez watched as coa ...
3
Amat, Lobo men's golfers win Nevada tourney
College
RENO, Nev. –– The New Mexico ... RENO, Nev. –– The New Mexico men's golf team captured its first title of the season at the Wolf Pack Classic with a strong ...
4
Lobos House, Mashburn believe pieces are in place for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo guards Jaelen House and Jamal ... Lobo guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn, Jr., say the pieces are in place for a return to the NCAA Tournament. (Article and podcast)
5
Talking Grammer, Ep. 49: Lobos Jaelen House and Jamal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Episode 49 of the Talking Grammer ... Episode 49 of the Talking Grammer podcast features UNM's returning All-Mountain West guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.
6
Yodice: Early beatdown proved a blessing for Roswell
Featured Sports
If the Roswell Coyotes are eventually ... If the Roswell Coyotes are eventually the team that wins the District 4-5A football championship later this month, at least a partial assist should ...
7
Prep football: 5 games to watch for Week 9
Featured Sports
1. Roswell (6-1) at Artesia (5-2), ... 1. Roswell (6-1) at Artesia (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday: You can almost always count on the Coyotes and Bulldogs to go down to the ...
8
Prep roundup: Rio Rancho rolls past Atrisco Heritage
Featured Sports
After a week off, the Rio ... After a week off, the Rio Rancho Rams summoned one of their best performances of the prep football season. Sophomore quarterback J.J. Arellano threw ...
9
Marathoner Kline goes for No. 41 at DCM
Featured Sports
distance runningKline has national standardBy Rick ... distance runningKline has national standardBy Rick Wright For the Journal Though he lives in the Lon ...