ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties

A young man prosecuted as a juvenile in 2021 for threatening to commit a “mass casualty event” was released on federal probation under strict requirements, including that he submit to monitoring software on his computer. He was also barred from communicating with another juvenile about their mutual desires to inflict harm.

But newly unsealed records show the FBI in New Mexico, assisted by U.S. Probation officers, is investigating new dossiers and manifestos purportedly written by the man, identified as Ian Burns. In one entry in his seized diary, Burns is alleged to have written that his prosecution, appearance before a U.S. District judge, and time in jail, didn’t extinguish his “real feelings.”

“Anyway, I want to kill so bad and I know I’ll have to go on a spree, that’s the only way, or perhaps murder a few and then go on my rampage. I’d like to feel what it’s like killing someone up close at least once or twice,” the diary entry stated.

Burns was identified in an FBI search warrant affidavit unsealed Friday in Albuquerque, but his age wasn’t listed. It also wasn’t clear where he has been living in New Mexico.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher did confirm late Tuesday that Burns is in federal custody for violating the terms of his probation.

Most information about his juvenile case is sealed, except that he was convicted of interstate transmission of threatening communication in a case that was assigned to Senior U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez of Santa Fe.

He was barred under terms of his probation from using the internet other than for school work, and was barred from communicating with the individuals associated with his conviction. He was also to wear an ankle monitor with GPS monitoring.

But a U.S. Probation officer found chat conversations between people Burns had been prohibited from communicating with. And it was discovered measures had been “taken to tamper with the United States Probation Office’s monitoring software,” which had been nearly disabled, the affidavit stated.

A search of Burns’ flip phone indicated he was back in touch with a minor – identified as Hayden Fulmer – who had a central Florida phone number and had been one of his “associates” in the juvenile case.

The affidavit stated that probation officers also seized a diary in Burns’ bedroom, in which he wrote, “Today was the first day I relapsed into my old way of thinking. This account of my real feelings must stay hidden as I attempt to reflect an outward demeanor of regret and remorse. But let me be clear, my mind is still rife with the thoughts of before. I was correct when I said that this was not just another passing obsession.

“Even after the month in jail, even after the judge, even after the forensic examination it is all still there. I want to top the list.”

That entry, according to the affidavit, was followed by a drawing depicting “a leaderboard for most prolific mass killers with BURNS’ name at the top, followed by 1. Ian B. 45 killed.”

The diary quotation references someone named Adam.

“This is believed to be a reference to Adam Lanza who was the mass shooter who killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut,” the affidavit stated.

“These comments provide probable cause to believe that Burns has intent to conceal his planning of a mass casualty event,” stated the affidavit by an FBI agent with the Albuquerque office’s Guardian and Threat Response.

Probation officers also seized a blue binder from Burns, which had a printout attached from an internet search for “mass shooting movies.” That document is dated July 15 of this year.

Despite his probationary status, the affidavit stated, Burns has a continuing “infatuation with mass shootings.” The search warrant affidavit sought permission from a U.S. Magistrate judge to search the young man’s mobile phones, Nintendo Switch and computer, which were at the FBI office in Albuquerque.