I-40 reopened after rollover crash, driver in critical condition

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

A portion of eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a single-vehicle rollover crash.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Albuquerque police spokesman Chase Jewell sent an email stating that Albuquerque police officers were dispatched to I-40 just east of Coors NW to investigate the crash. He said eastbound traffic was diverted onto Coors.

“The single occupant of the crash has been transported to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition,” he wrote.

At 4:25 a.m., Jewell said the highway had been reopened.

 

