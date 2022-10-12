Throwback summer: Barbie truck tour to stop in ABQ on Oct. 15

It’s a Barbie world — and we’re all living in it.

From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making a stop in the Duke City.

The truck makes stops around the United States where it sells exclusive retro-inspired merchandise. The tour is done to mark the 50th anniversary of the original Calfiornia girl — Malibu Barbie.

The truck will be parked at ABQ Uptown near California Pizza Kitchen, 2200 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

According to organizers, The Malibu Barbie truck will offer an array of ’70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including:

♦ Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket.

♦ Pink Barbie-logo hoodie.

♦ Tie Dye bucket hat.

♦ Ring T-shirt.

♦ Embroidered patch set.

♦ Enamel pin set.

♦ Shopper Tote.

According to Ron De Angelis, marketing director for the event, The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in fall of 2019 and will continue to travel to different cities throughout the U.S. Following the visit to Albuquerque, the Barbie Truck Malibu Tour will head to Tucson on Oct. 22.

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Pop Up Truck by credit card. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.