 Throwback summer: Barbie truck tour to stop in ABQ on Oct. 15 - Albuquerque Journal

Throwback summer: Barbie truck tour to stop in ABQ on Oct. 15

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making a stop in the Duke City on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Courtesy of Barbie Malibu Tour)

It’s a Barbie world — and we’re all living in it.

From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making a stop in the Duke City.

The truck makes stops around the United States where it sells exclusive retro-inspired merchandise. The tour is done to mark the 50th anniversary of the original Calfiornia girl — Malibu Barbie.

The truck will be parked at ABQ Uptown near California Pizza Kitchen, 2200 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

Barbie enamel pin set.

According to organizers, The Malibu Barbie truck will offer an array of ’70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including:

♦ Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket.

♦ Pink Barbie-logo hoodie.

♦ Tie Dye bucket hat.

♦ Ring T-shirt.

♦ Embroidered patch set.

Barbie Tote bag.

♦ Enamel pin set.

♦ Shopper Tote.

According to Ron De Angelis, marketing director for the event, The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in fall of 2019 and will continue to travel to different cities throughout the U.S. Following the visit to Albuquerque, the Barbie Truck Malibu Tour will head to Tucson on Oct. 22.

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Pop Up Truck by credit card. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.

Barbie denim jacket.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Throwback summer: Barbie truck tour to stop in ABQ on Oct. 15

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Throwback summer: Barbie truck tour to stop in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's a Barbie world — and ... It's a Barbie world — and we're all living in it. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu ...
2
ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect held; diary describes desire to ... Suspect held; diary describes desire to go on a killing spree
3
Candidates facing off again in redrawn CD3
2022 election
After redistricting, the congressional seat now ... After redistricting, the congressional seat now stretches farther into more conservative parts of the state
4
Archdiocese files bankruptcy plan
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors will ... Nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors will be awarded more than $121 million
5
10-year-old is a 'great example of resiliency'
ABQnews Seeker
This week, the Arthritis Foundation is ... This week, the Arthritis Foundation is summoning local and area residents to support t ...
6
Bernalillo County names new chief for MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Incoming boss has 27 years' experience ... Incoming boss has 27 years' experience in 8 different facilities
7
Bird flu precaution closes BioPark Zoo penguin exhibit
ABQnews Seeker
Most of the birds at the ... Most of the birds at the facility are already in their indoor shelters
8
Bernalillo County sheriff candidates in tit-for-tat
2022 election
Alleged collusion and an old lawsuit ... Alleged collusion and an old lawsuit surface
9
Proposed anti-harassment changes fail on tie vote
ABQnews Seeker
Legislature's handling of sexual complaints will ... Legislature's handling of sexual complaints will remain the same