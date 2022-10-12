 Hopi curator to lead New Mexico's Native American art museum - Albuquerque Journal

Hopi curator to lead New Mexico’s Native American art museum

By Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — An expert in the field of Indigenous art has been named as the executive director of New Mexico’s Museum of Indian Arts & Culture.

Pollyanna “Polly” Nordstrand, who is Hopi, will take on her new role next month. She will oversee a team of curators, anthropologists and archaeologists who are responsible for the preservation and interpretation of objects and works of art that represent Native people from the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

“It is an exciting time to step into this leadership position as MIAC envisions its place as a 21st century museum with new exhibitions and expanded partnerships with tribal communities,” she said in a statement.

Nordstrand was selected following a national search.

Nordstrand comes from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas where she was that museum’s first curator of Native American Art. She also served as curator of Southwest art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Museum at Colorado College and associate curator of Native art at the Denver Art Museum.

In New Mexico, Nordstrand will manage an anthropology library and archives as well as the Center for New Mexico Archaeology, which is the state’s archaeological repository.

Nordstrand began working in the museum world around 1990 as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act came into effect. She said her approach to museums has been shaped by the increasing collaboration between tribes and institutions and she has advocated for more equity and inclusion in museums.

She co-founded the American Alliance of Museums’ Diversity Committee after leading the Native Americans and Museums Professional Interest Committee for years. She also maintains an ongoing relationship with the staff at the Hopi Cultural Preservation Office in Arizona to seek advice and advance their participation in museum projects.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Hopi curator to lead New Mexico’s Native American art museum

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'A night full of emotions:' Johnny Burgin to perform ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been a few years since ... It's been a few years since Johnny Burgin performed in Albuquerque.The blues musician ...
2
Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A decade has passed since Cary ... A decade has passed since Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent released their debut album for Dualtone Records, 'O' Be Joyful.'
3
'The Winchesters' a 'Supernatural' origin prequel set in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Winchesters' debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, ... 'The Winchesters' debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.
4
Christian artist Katy Nichole snags opening slot on Jeremy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Katy Nichole grew up listening to ... Katy Nichole grew up listening to Jeremy Camp. His music is what inspired her to be a musician, songwriter and worship leader. Today, the ...
5
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ... Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' relatives and an FBI ...
6
Suit alleges Las Cruces hospital illegally sued indigent patients
ABQnews Seeker
A woman sued by a Las ... A woman sued by a Las Cruces hospital filed a counterclaim this week alleging that Mountain View Regional Medical Center violated a state law ...
7
Investigation ongoing in fatal SE ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
A driver has yet to be ... A driver has yet to be charged after allegedly striking a man who was working on his own vehicle, killing him, and running off ...
8
Man arrested in ABQ nightclub shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a man ... Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside a night club during a fight early last month in the North Valley. ...
9
Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 6th Annual Albuquerque Chinese American ... The 6th Annual Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE.