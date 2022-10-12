 'A night full of emotions:' Johnny Burgin to perform in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

‘A night full of emotions:’ Johnny Burgin to perform in ABQ

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Chicago-based blues musician Johnny Burgin will perform at Marble Brewery in Downtown Albuquerque on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Courtesy of Jeff Griffin)

It’s been a few years since Johnny Burgin performed in Albuquerque.

The blues musician can’t wait to get back.

“Touring is finally back and I’m making my way back there,” Burgin says. “It’s definitely been a journey for me with touring and making music.”

Burgin will bring his tour to Albuquerque at Marble Brewery on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Burgin found the blues on accident while a student at the University of Chicago.

Originally he went to college with the intention of becoming a writer. The “aha” moment came when saw Tail Dragger Jones perform.

Since then, he’s been deep into the Chicago blues scene.

Burgin spent the last few months putting the finishing touches on a new album which he is calling “Rambling from Coast to Coast.”

“I recorded all around the country with young musicians,” he says. “It’s encouraging to see all of the talent that’s coming up in the world. Last summer, I taught at the Pinetop Perkins Experience Workshop in Clarksdale, Mississippi and I was able to see first hand all of the talent that the youth is bringing to the table.”

In the collaborations, Burgin was able to challenge himself within music. He was able to work with blues musician Ben Levin.

“Ben is like 22 years old and he recorded on my album,” he says. “Then I was featured on his album as well. He’s put out five CDs for Vizztone (Label). He’s a really good musician. Musicians like Ben are less afraid of not getting it right the first time. They are there for the experience and getting better with each collaboration. He inspired me.”

As time moves on and Burgin gets older, he’s embracing the many changes.

Some of which have made him better.

“With music and the blues, it takes you awhile to grow into it,” he says. “It takes going through the ringer of life to do the blues. I couldn’t even sing that well until I hit 40. Now I can savor all of the experiences more. After the pandemic, I think everyone has a heightened realization to make the most of every song, gig and moment.”

Burgin says his live sets are bullet points to his life.

“I’ve been through a lot in life and I’ve made sure it hasn’t stopped me,” he says. “I use every experience as a moment of learning. Being on stage again, I make sure to do the best I can. For the Albuquerque show, I’ll be performing with some friends from there and it will be a night full of emotions.”

Johnny Burgin
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
WHERE: Marble Brewery, 111 Marble Ave. NW
HOW MUCH: Free to attend

 

